Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Report
The disinfectant sprays and wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6% during the period 2019-2025.
The global disinfectant spray and wipes market is expected to witness an exponential rise in demand during the forecast period. With the rise in infectious and contagious diseases, the application of disinfectant wipes and solutions in several healthcare centers and hospitals is gaining traction. These solutions are easy to apply and are highly useful to prevent infections and disease spread. This property is expected to increase its usage among several end-users.
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the supply and demand scenario. The demand for wipes and sprays is soaring among medical professionals and consumers. In March 2020, the sale of aerosol/spray disinfectants witnessed over 340% growth compared to the last year.
Several government initiatives are emphasizing towards the adoption of various disinfectant products. Moreover, the sale of multipurpose cleaners observed a spike of over 160% in March 2020 from March 2019. According to the USEPA (Environmental Protection Agency), Clorox 4-in-1 disinfecting sprays and Lysol disinfectant sprays are some of the few products that are likely to control the spread of the coronavirus.
Key Questions Answered:
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, composition type, end-user type, and geography. Vendors are expected to introduce several types of disinfectant sprays in the market during the forecast period. These liquid sprays are likely to witness significant demand from different end-users, including healthcare, hospitality, and commercial spaces. The consciousness to maintain proper hygiene facilities is a major factor driving the growth of the disinfectant sprays market size. The outbreak of contagious diseases such as COVID-19 is also likely to influence the demand for sanitization products in the market.
Disinfectant wipes are experiencing high adoption on account of increased preference for safe and hygienic facilities. The market share of wet wipes is increasing as they are gaining prominence among users. The usage of wet wipes offers several advantages over sprays and solutions, thereby boosting the disinfectant wipes market share.
Alcohol-based disinfectants are the largest revenue contributor to the market. The percentage of alcohol is one of the most significant factors deciding the effectiveness of the disinfectant. The market share of alcohol-based products is likely to decline. This is on account of the growing popularity of alkyl dimethyl benzyl solutions, which are gaining widespread demand.
The demand for cleaning products in the residential segment is likely to witness significant demand. The growth is due to the increasing awareness of contagious diseases. Disinfectant spray and wipes are profoundly used in the residential segment to sanitize highly touched surfaces. Window bolts, doorknobs, light switches, tables, chairs, lift buttons, and gates are regularly disinfected to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases.
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rasexb
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
