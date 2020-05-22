Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Report



The disinfectant sprays and wipes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 6% during the period 2019-2025.



The global disinfectant spray and wipes market is expected to witness an exponential rise in demand during the forecast period. With the rise in infectious and contagious diseases, the application of disinfectant wipes and solutions in several healthcare centers and hospitals is gaining traction. These solutions are easy to apply and are highly useful to prevent infections and disease spread. This property is expected to increase its usage among several end-users.



The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the supply and demand scenario. The demand for wipes and sprays is soaring among medical professionals and consumers. In March 2020, the sale of aerosol/spray disinfectants witnessed over 340% growth compared to the last year.



Several government initiatives are emphasizing towards the adoption of various disinfectant products. Moreover, the sale of multipurpose cleaners observed a spike of over 160% in March 2020 from March 2019. According to the USEPA (Environmental Protection Agency), Clorox 4-in-1 disinfecting sprays and Lysol disinfectant sprays are some of the few products that are likely to control the spread of the coronavirus.



Key Questions Answered:



What are the factors impacting the growth of the disinfectant sprays and wipes market share? What is the growth of the disinfectant market size in India by 2025? Which are the leading segments/end-users/geographical regions in the Disinfectant sprays Market? Who are the active market players, and what are their market shares?



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, composition type, end-user type, and geography. Vendors are expected to introduce several types of disinfectant sprays in the market during the forecast period. These liquid sprays are likely to witness significant demand from different end-users, including healthcare, hospitality, and commercial spaces. The consciousness to maintain proper hygiene facilities is a major factor driving the growth of the disinfectant sprays market size. The outbreak of contagious diseases such as COVID-19 is also likely to influence the demand for sanitization products in the market.



Disinfectant wipes are experiencing high adoption on account of increased preference for safe and hygienic facilities. The market share of wet wipes is increasing as they are gaining prominence among users. The usage of wet wipes offers several advantages over sprays and solutions, thereby boosting the disinfectant wipes market share.



Alcohol-based disinfectants are the largest revenue contributor to the market. The percentage of alcohol is one of the most significant factors deciding the effectiveness of the disinfectant. The market share of alcohol-based products is likely to decline. This is on account of the growing popularity of alkyl dimethyl benzyl solutions, which are gaining widespread demand.



The demand for cleaning products in the residential segment is likely to witness significant demand. The growth is due to the increasing awareness of contagious diseases. Disinfectant spray and wipes are profoundly used in the residential segment to sanitize highly touched surfaces. Window bolts, doorknobs, light switches, tables, chairs, lift buttons, and gates are regularly disinfected to prevent the transmission of infectious diseases.



Prominent Vendors

Ecolab

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Other Prominent Vendors

2XL Corporations

3M

BODE Chemie

Bright Solutions

Cambridge Sensors

Contec

Cantel Medical

CarrollCLEAN

Colgate-Palmolive Company

CleanWell

Diamond Wipes

Diversey

Dreumex

GAMA Healthcare

Gojo Industries

Kinnos

Kimberly-Clark

Lonza

Medline Industries

Metrex Research

Midlab

North American Infection Control

Pal International

Parker Laboratories

Safetec of America

Sani Professional

S.C. Johnson & Son

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Spartan Chemical Company

Stepan Company

Steris

Stryker

Unilever

UPS Hygiene

Vernacare

Virox Technologies

Wexford

Whiteley Corporation

Zep

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusion

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study

4.4 Market Segments



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 COVID-19 Pandemic

7.3 COVID-19 Impact On Global Trade

7.3.1 Impact on Global Value Chain

7.4 Need For Disinfecting

7.5 Formulations Of Disinfectants

7.6 Factors Considered While Selecting The Disinfectant Products

7.7 Types Of Disinfectants

7.8 Disinfectant Products (Programs) In Market

7.9 Expected Spike and Downfall In Demand



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Advancements in Technology And Innovative Solutions

8.2 Marketing and Advertising of Disinfectant Sprays And Wipes

8.3 Stringent Government Regulations



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Healthcare-Associated Infections

9.2 Increasing Disease Outbreaks Across The World

9.3 Upsurge In E-Commerce Platforms



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Negative Perception About Use Of Chemical Disinfectants

10.2 Development Of Alternative Technologies

10.3 COVID-19 Causing Disruptions In Supply Chain



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Market Size & Forecast by Geography

11.4 Market Size & Forecast by End-User

11.5 Market Size & Forecast by Product

11.6 Market Size & Forecast by Composition

11.7 Five Forces Analysis

11.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

11.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

11.7.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Value Chain Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Value Chain Analysis

12.2.1 Raw Materials and Component Suppliers

12.2.2 Manufacturers

12.2.3 Dealers/Distributors/Retailers

12.2.4 End-users



13 Product

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Disinfectant Sprays

13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography

13.4 Disinfectant Wipes

13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography



14 Composition

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Alcohol

14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography

14.4 Alkyl Dimethyl Benzyl

14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography

14.5 Other Compositions

14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Residential

15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography

15.4 Healthcare

15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography

15.5 Commercial

15.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography

15.6 Hospitality

15.6.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography

15.7 Government & Others

15.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.7.2 Market Size & Forecast by Geography



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Product

17.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.4 Composition

17.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.5 End-User

17.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.6 Key Countries

17.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.7 US

17.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

17.8 Canada

17.8.1 Market Size & Forecast



18 Europe

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Product

18.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.4 Composition

18.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.5 End-User

18.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.6 Key Countries

18.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.7 Germany

18.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.8 UK

18.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.9 France

18.9.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.10 Spain

18.10.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.11 Italy

18.11.1 Market Size & Forecast

18.12 Nordic Countries

18.12.1 Market Size & Forecast



19 APAC

19.1 Market Overview

19.2 Market Size & Forecast

19.3 Product

19.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.4 Composition

19.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.5 End-User

19.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.6 Key Countries

19.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.7 China

19.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.8 Japan

19.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.9 Australia

19.9.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.1 India

19.10.1 Market Size & Forecast

19.11 South Korea

19.11.1 Market Size & Forecast



20 Latin America

20.1 Market Overview

20.2 Market Size & Forecast

20.3 Product

20.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.4 Composition

20.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.5 End-User

20.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.6 Key Countries

20.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.7 BRAZIL

20.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.8 MEXICO

20.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

20.9 ARGENTINA

20.9.1 Market Size & Forecast



21 Middle East & Africa

21.1 Market Overview

21.2 Market Size & Forecast

21.3 Product

21.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.4 Composition

21.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.5 End-User

21.5.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.6 Key Countries

21.6.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

21.7 South Africa

21.7.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.8 UAE

21.8.1 Market Size & Forecast

21.9 Saudi Arabia

21.9.1 Market Size & Forecast



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Overview



23 Key Company Profiles



24 Other Prominent Vendors



25 Report Summary



26 Quantitative Summary



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rasexb

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900