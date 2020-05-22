New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oilfield Chemicals Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591540/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$17 Billion by the year 2025, Drilling Fluids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$597 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$507.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Drilling Fluids will reach a market size of US$735.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591540/?utm_source=GNW



OILFIELD CHEMICALS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity Oilfield Chemicals - An Overview Recent Past, Current, and Future Analysis Improving Oil Prices and Spending Redefine the Dynamics of Oilfield Chemicals Market Rise in E & P Spending Remains a Strong Growth Driver Deep Water Drilling Unveils New Opportunities Natural Gas Production from Unconventional Resources Spurs Oilfield Chemicals Demand Global Competitor Market Shares Oilfield Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Akzo Nobel NV (The Netherlands) Albemarle Corp. (USA) Ashland, Inc. (USA) Baker Hughes, a GE Company (USA) BASF SE (Germany) CES Energy Solutions Corp Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA) Dow Chemical Company (USA) Elementis Plc (UK) Halliburton Company (USA) NALCO Champion (USA) Newpark Resources, Inc. (USA) Schlumberger Limited (USA) M-I SWACO (USA) Solvay SA (Belgium) The Chemours Company (USA) Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Drilling Fluids Gain from the Rise in Drilling Rates Water-Based Drilling Fluids Gain Significance Over Oil-Based Muds Rise in Horizontal Drilling Benefits Demand for Drilling Fluids Aging Wells Trigger the Demand for Production Chemicals Stimulation Chemicals - A High Potential Segment New and Emerging Shale Plays to Propel Demand for Stimulation Chemicals Newer Fluids & Proppants to Gain Traction Rise in Number of Mature Oil Fields to Drive Demand for EOR Chemicals Leading Players Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Specialty Oilfield Chemicals Gain Traction Stringent Regulations Encourage Development of Eco-Friendly Chemicals Nanotechnology Set to Make In-Roads Smart Fluids Assume a Greater Role Multi-Well Deepwater Drilling Projects - A Boon to Top Hole Drilling Technology Top Hole Drilling (THD) Price Volatility Spurs Hunt for Guar Gum Alternatives Nanotechnology Finds Application in Cementing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Oilfield Chemicals Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Oilfield Chemicals Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Drilling Fluids (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Drilling Fluids (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Drilling Fluids (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Stimulation Chemicals (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Stimulation Chemicals (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Stimulation Chemicals (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Production Chemicals (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Production Chemicals (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Production Chemicals (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: EOR Chemicals (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: EOR Chemicals (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: EOR Chemicals (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Cementing Chemicals (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Cementing Chemicals (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Cementing Chemicals (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Completion & Workover Fluids (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2

to 2027 Table 20: Completion & Workover Fluids (Type) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Completion & Workover Fluids (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Oilfield Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Oilfield Chemicals Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 24: United States Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 25: Canadian Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Canadian Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 27: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Market for Oilfield Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 29: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: Japanese Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 31: Chinese Oilfield Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 33: Chinese Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Oilfield Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: European Oilfield Chemicals Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 35: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: European Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 38: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: European Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 40: Oilfield Chemicals Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: French Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 42: French Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 43: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: German Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 45: German Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 46: Italian Oilfield Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 48: Italian Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 49: United Kingdom Market for Oilfield Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Oilfield Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: United Kingdom Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 52: Spanish Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Spanish Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 54: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 55: Russian Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 57: Russian Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 58: Rest of Europe Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 59: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Rest of Europe Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 61: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 62: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 67: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Australian Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: Australian Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 70: Indian Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 71: Indian Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 72: Oilfield Chemicals Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 73: Oilfield Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: South Korean Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 76: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oilfield Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 79: Latin American Oilfield Chemicals Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 80: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Oilfield Chemicals Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Latin American Oilfield Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 84: Latin American Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 85: Argentinean Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 86: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: Argentinean Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 88: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Brazilian Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: Brazilian Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 91: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 92: Mexican Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 93: Mexican Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 94: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 96: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 97: The Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 98: Oilfield Chemicals Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 99: The Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 100: The Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: The Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 102: Oilfield Chemicals Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 103: Iranian Market for Oilfield Chemicals: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Iranian Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 106: Israeli Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027 Table 107: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Israeli Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 109: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Chemicals Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Chemicals Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 112: Oilfield Chemicals Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: United Arab Emirates Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 115: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Rest of Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019 Table 117: Rest of Middle East Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 118: African Oilfield Chemicals Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Oilfield Chemicals Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 120: African Oilfield Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 147

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001