Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) market is estimated to generate revenue of $7,657m by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. New developments in medicare procedures, affordability, and increase in the number of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) are the major growth drivers for the global ambulatory surgery centers market.

ASCs are modern healthcare facilities where surgeries are performed in fully equipped operating rooms under the care of highly skilled physicians and nurses. These centers primarily provide treatment to patients that do not require admission to hospitals for treatment. The treatment can be performed outside the hospital premises, and the patient can be immediately discharged after accomplishment of medical procedure. Ambulatory surgical centers are cost effective for people who cannot afford huge medical bills.

In this report, the global ambulatory surgery centers market is segmented on the basis of location, type, services, surgery, and geography. Based on location, the global ASCs market is divided into urban, and rural. Based on type, the global ambulatory surgery centers market is bifurcated into hospital-based ambulatory surgery centers, and free-standing ambulatory surgery centers. Based on services, the market is segmented into laceration treatment, bone fracture treatment, emergency care service, and trauma or accident treatment. Based on surgery, the market is categorized into cataract surgery, orthopaedic surgery, endoscopic procedure, gastroenterology, urological procedure, vascular surgery, pulmonary surgery, pain management, and others services.

The market is further segmented into major regions - Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW). A detailed analysis is also given for all the major country-level markets in each of these regions.

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential by analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), value ($m) of the data given at country level for each segment

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities

Get in-depth insights on your competitors' performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, and more

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key regions to improve top-line revenues

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and increase the efficiency of your processes

Get a quick outlook of the market entropy - M&As, deals, and partnerships of all key players in the past four years

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics, and regulatory landscape for more than 20 top countries of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market - By Location (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Urban

6.3.2. Rural



7. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market - By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Hospital-Based Ambulatory Surgery Centers

7.2. Free-Standing Ambulatory Surgery Centers



8. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market - By Services (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Laceration Treatment

8.3. Bone fracture Treatment

8.4. Emergency Care Service

8.5. Trauma or Accident Treatment



9. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market - By Surgery (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Cataract Surgery

9.3. Orthopaedic Surgery

9.4. Endoscopic Procedure

9.5. Gastroenterology

9.6. Urological Procedure

9.7. Vascular Surgery

9.8. Pulmonary Surgery

9.9. Pain Management

9.10. Others Services



10. Ambulatory Surgery Centre - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.2.2. Revenue and Trends

10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

10.2.5.1. U.S.

10.2.5.2. Canada

10.2.5.3. Mexico

10.2.5.4. Rest of North America

10.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centre - South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.4.2. Revenue and Trends

10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

10.4.5.1. Brazil

10.4.5.2. Venezuela

10.4.5.3. Argentina

10.4.5.4. Ecuador

10.4.5.5. Peru

10.4.5.6. Colombia

10.4.5.7. Costa Rica

10.4.5.8. Rest of South America

10.5. Ambulatory Surgery Centre - Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.6.2. Revenue and Trends

10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.6.5.1. U.K

10.6.5.2. Germany

10.6.5.3. Italy

10.6.5.4. France

10.6.5.5. Netherlands

10.6.5.6. Belgium

10.6.5.7. Spain

10.6.5.8. Denmark

10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

10.7. Ambulatory Surgery Centre - APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.8.2. Revenue and Trends

10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

10.8.5.1. China

10.8.5.2. Australia

10.8.5.3. Japan

10.8.5.4. South Korea

10.8.5.5. India

10.8.5.6. Taiwan

10.8.5.7. Malaysia



11. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market - Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2. Acumen Healthcare

12.3. NueHealth

12.4. Nobilis Health

12.5. Elite Surgical Affiliates

12.6. Avanza Healthcare Strategies

12.7. AmSurg Corp

12.8. HCA Healthcare Inc



13. Ambulatory Surgery Centre Market -Appendix

13.1. Abbreviations

13.2. Sources



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mir98q

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900