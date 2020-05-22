Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes market in 2020 is valued at $131.5 billion and is anticipated to $335.5 billion by 2025 growing at an estimated value of CAGR of more than 16.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. North America will dominate the Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market in the upcoming years. It will generate revenue of $169.4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.70%.



The application of Tissue engineered skin substitutes is quite effective in the wound closure of patients with diabetic and vascular ulcers. The treatment of diabetic ulcer includes wound care with dressing and antibiotics are given if there is an infection in the body. In wound healing, when the skin is injured, the organic debris should be removed from the injury, and new components should be added and these processes include mutual interactions between the cells, extra cellular matrix, and soluble factors.

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Growth drivers:

Increasing instances of obesity and diabetes and growth of the elderly population are the major factors driving the growth of Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market. Growing incidences of skin disorders due to burn injuries and increasing incidences of vascular diseases will drive the demand for the Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes market growth.

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Challenges:

The major challenge faced by the Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes market is large skin defects resulting from burns, trauma, congenital giant nevi, and disease can lead to skin necrosis to achieving skin coverage. Another challenge is the lack of feasible reimbursement policies and inability of reproducing skin appendages which hamper the market growth.

The Stringent rules and regulations across the world concerning ambiguities associated with the environment is one of the significant challenges experienced by Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes market.

Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Key Players Perspective:

Some of the Key players in this market that have been studied for this report include Acelity L.P. Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, and Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation, 3M Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., BSN Medical GmbH, Convatec Group Plc, Molnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden) and few more.

Market Research and Market Trends of Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market:

After the process of skin substitute some patients may experience few side effects like decreased sensitivity, scarring, skin discoloration and frequent infections. To overcome the side effects the medical physicians and surgeons have begun experimenting with the use of skin grafts from genetically modified pig skin which will reduce the side effects caused by the process of skin substitute. This genetically modified grafts are developed a vascular system within four days.

In September 2020, Acelity enters agreement to transition Systagenix manufacturing facility to Scapa Healthcare. This transaction is to increase focus on innovation, development and commercialization of an expanded advanced wound dressing's portfolio to achieve better compete in this large and growing Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes market.

Researchers from US has fabricated 3D bio printing. 3D bio printing is widely used to construct complex biocompatible structures, researchers from the University of Maryland in Baltimore are now attempting to extend the technique into the 4D hierarchical micro patterns by exploiting natural soybean oil as the bio ink material. This 4D will help to describe how the micro patterns can be used as biocompatible, shape-changing scaffolds for use in tissue engineering and regeneration applications.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market -Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle



6. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Duration (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trends

6.3. Segment Analysis by Type

6.3.1. Permanent

6.3.2. Semi-Permanent



7. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Anatomical Structure (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

7.2. Application Revenue and Trends

7.3. Segment Analysis by Type

7.3.1. Dermal

7.3.2. Epidermal

7.3.3. Epidermal-dermal (Composite)



8. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Biomaterial (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Autologous

8.2. Allogeneic

8.2.1. Cellular allogeneic

8.2.2. Acellular allogeneic

8.3. Xenogeneic

8.4. Amnion



9. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Product (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Synthetic Skin substitutes

9.1.1. Biodegradable

9.1.2. Non-Biodegradable

9.2. Biosynthetic

9.3. Biological

9.4. Amnion

9.5. Others



10. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Technology (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Laser assisted bio-printing

10.2. 3D

10.3. Robotic Technology

10.4. Others



11. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

11.1. Chronic wounds

11.2. Burns cases

11.2.1. Heat

11.2.2. Electricity

11.2.3. Radiation

11.3. Traumatic Wounds

11.4. Diabetic/Vascular Ulcer

11.5. Others



12. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By End User (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

12.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis

12.2. Application Revenue and Trends

12.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type

12.3.1. Hospitals

12.3.1.1. Super specialty Hospitals

12.3.1.2. Multi-specialty Hospitals

12.3.2. Other Healthcare Facilities



13. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

13.1. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market - North America Segment Research

13.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

13.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

13.2.2. Revenue and Trends

13.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

13.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

13.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

13.2.5.1. U.S.

13.2.5.2. Canada

13.2.5.3. Mexico

13.2.5.4. Rest of North America

13.3. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- South America Segment Research

13.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

13.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

13.4.2. Revenue and Trends

13.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

13.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

13.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

13.4.5.1. Brazil

13.4.5.2. Venezuela

13.4.5.3. Argentina

13.4.5.4. Ecuador

13.4.5.5. Peru

13.4.5.6. Colombia

13.4.5.7. Costa Rica

13.4.5.8. Rest of South America

13.5. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- Europe Segment Research

13.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

13.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

13.6.2. Revenue and Trends

13.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

13.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

13.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

13.6.5.1. U.K

13.6.5.2. Germany

13.6.5.3. Italy

13.6.5.4. France

13.6.5.5. Netherlands

13.6.5.6. Belgium

13.6.5.7. Spain

13.6.5.8. Denmark

13.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

13.7. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- APAC Segment Research

13.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

13.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

13.8.2. Revenue and Trends

13.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

13.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

13.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

13.8.5.1. China

13.8.5.2. Australia

13.8.5.3. Japan

13.8.5.4. South Korea

13.8.5.5. India

13.8.5.6. Taiwan

13.8.5.7. Malaysia

13.8.5.8. Hong Kong

13.8.5.9. Rest of APAC

13.9. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- Middle East Segment and Africa Segment Research

13.10. Middle East & Africa Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

13.10.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

13.10.2. Revenue and Trend Analysis

13.10.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

13.10.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

13.10.5. Middle East Segment Product type and Application Market Size

13.10.5.1. Israel

13.10.5.2. Saudi Arabia

13.10.5.3. UAE

13.10.6. Africa Segment Analysis

13.10.6.1. South Africa

13.10.6.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa



14. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market - Entropy

14.1. New product launches

14.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



15. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Company Analysis

15.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

15.2. Celity L.P. Inc.

15.3. Smith & Nephew Plc

15.4. Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation

15.5. 3M Inc.

15.6. BSN Medical GmbH

15.7. Convatec Group Plc

15.8. Molnlycke Healthcare AB



16. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market - Appendix



