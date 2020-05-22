Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tissue Engineered - Skin Substitutes Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes market in 2020 is valued at $131.5 billion and is anticipated to $335.5 billion by 2025 growing at an estimated value of CAGR of more than 16.9% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. North America will dominate the Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market in the upcoming years. It will generate revenue of $169.4 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 16.70%.
The application of Tissue engineered skin substitutes is quite effective in the wound closure of patients with diabetic and vascular ulcers. The treatment of diabetic ulcer includes wound care with dressing and antibiotics are given if there is an infection in the body. In wound healing, when the skin is injured, the organic debris should be removed from the injury, and new components should be added and these processes include mutual interactions between the cells, extra cellular matrix, and soluble factors.
Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Growth drivers:
Increasing instances of obesity and diabetes and growth of the elderly population are the major factors driving the growth of Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market. Growing incidences of skin disorders due to burn injuries and increasing incidences of vascular diseases will drive the demand for the Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes market growth.
Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Challenges:
The major challenge faced by the Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes market is large skin defects resulting from burns, trauma, congenital giant nevi, and disease can lead to skin necrosis to achieving skin coverage. Another challenge is the lack of feasible reimbursement policies and inability of reproducing skin appendages which hamper the market growth.
The Stringent rules and regulations across the world concerning ambiguities associated with the environment is one of the significant challenges experienced by Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes market.
Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Key Players Perspective:
Some of the Key players in this market that have been studied for this report include Acelity L.P. Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, and Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation, 3M Inc., Acelity L.P. Inc., BSN Medical GmbH, Convatec Group Plc, Molnlycke Healthcare AB (Sweden) and few more.
Market Research and Market Trends of Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market - Overview
1.1. Definitions and Scope
2. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers
4.4.3. Threat of new entrants
4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players
4.4.5. Threat of substitutes
5. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market -Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
6. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Duration (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
6.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2. Application Revenue and Trends
6.3. Segment Analysis by Type
6.3.1. Permanent
6.3.2. Semi-Permanent
7. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Anatomical Structure (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis
7.2. Application Revenue and Trends
7.3. Segment Analysis by Type
7.3.1. Dermal
7.3.2. Epidermal
7.3.3. Epidermal-dermal (Composite)
8. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Biomaterial (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Autologous
8.2. Allogeneic
8.2.1. Cellular allogeneic
8.2.2. Acellular allogeneic
8.3. Xenogeneic
8.4. Amnion
9. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Product (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Synthetic Skin substitutes
9.1.1. Biodegradable
9.1.2. Non-Biodegradable
9.2. Biosynthetic
9.3. Biological
9.4. Amnion
9.5. Others
10. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Technology (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.1. Laser assisted bio-printing
10.2. 3D
10.3. Robotic Technology
10.4. Others
11. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
11.1. Chronic wounds
11.2. Burns cases
11.2.1. Heat
11.2.2. Electricity
11.2.3. Radiation
11.3. Traumatic Wounds
11.4. Diabetic/Vascular Ulcer
11.5. Others
12. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By End User (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
12.1. Segment type Size and Market Share Analysis
12.2. Application Revenue and Trends
12.3. Application Segment Analysis by Type
12.3.1. Hospitals
12.3.1.1. Super specialty Hospitals
12.3.1.2. Multi-specialty Hospitals
12.3.2. Other Healthcare Facilities
13. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
13.1. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market - North America Segment Research
13.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
13.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
13.2.2. Revenue and Trends
13.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
13.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
13.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size
13.2.5.1. U.S.
13.2.5.2. Canada
13.2.5.3. Mexico
13.2.5.4. Rest of North America
13.3. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- South America Segment Research
13.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
13.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
13.4.2. Revenue and Trends
13.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
13.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
13.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size
13.4.5.1. Brazil
13.4.5.2. Venezuela
13.4.5.3. Argentina
13.4.5.4. Ecuador
13.4.5.5. Peru
13.4.5.6. Colombia
13.4.5.7. Costa Rica
13.4.5.8. Rest of South America
13.5. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- Europe Segment Research
13.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
13.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
13.6.2. Revenue and Trends
13.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
13.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
13.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size
13.6.5.1. U.K
13.6.5.2. Germany
13.6.5.3. Italy
13.6.5.4. France
13.6.5.5. Netherlands
13.6.5.6. Belgium
13.6.5.7. Spain
13.6.5.8. Denmark
13.6.5.9. Rest of Europe
13.7. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- APAC Segment Research
13.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
13.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
13.8.2. Revenue and Trends
13.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
13.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
13.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size
13.8.5.1. China
13.8.5.2. Australia
13.8.5.3. Japan
13.8.5.4. South Korea
13.8.5.5. India
13.8.5.6. Taiwan
13.8.5.7. Malaysia
13.8.5.8. Hong Kong
13.8.5.9. Rest of APAC
13.9. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market- Middle East Segment and Africa Segment Research
13.10. Middle East & Africa Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
13.10.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
13.10.2. Revenue and Trend Analysis
13.10.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
13.10.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
13.10.5. Middle East Segment Product type and Application Market Size
13.10.5.1. Israel
13.10.5.2. Saudi Arabia
13.10.5.3. UAE
13.10.6. Africa Segment Analysis
13.10.6.1. South Africa
13.10.6.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa
14. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market - Entropy
14.1. New product launches
14.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
15. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market Company Analysis
15.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
15.2. Celity L.P. Inc.
15.3. Smith & Nephew Plc
15.4. Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation
15.5. 3M Inc.
15.6. BSN Medical GmbH
15.7. Convatec Group Plc
15.8. Molnlycke Healthcare AB
16. Tissue Engineered Skin Substitutes Market - Appendix
