The emergence of connected need for accurate and real time tracking and the emergence of internet led to the development and the growth of navigation system market. Due to its application features the navigation systems are widely being used by different industry sectors
Navigation systems are defined as instruments which helps in determining the position of a particular place or person. It acts as a guide map. The navigation systems are basically segmented based on the source the signal frequency is emitted. They include radio, electronic and satellite emitted frequencies
The use of Global Navigation Satellite Systems helps us in improving the traffic flow, guides users and also helps in tracking parcels and shipments. The navigation system also helps in tracking weather alerts depending on the type of device. The use of navigation systems proves to be cost saving for fleet management companies. The navigation systems provides safety and security for vehicles, as vehicles which has an installed navigation system can be easily tracked
Key Takeaways from this Report
Key Topics Covered:
1. Navigation Systems Market - Overview
1.1. Definitions and Scope
2. Navigation Systems Market - Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Navigation Systems Market
3.1. Comparative analysis
3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies
3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies
3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies
3.1.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Navigation Systems Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers
4.4.3. Threat of new entrants
4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players
4.4.5. Threat of substitutes
5. Navigation Systems Market - Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share
6. Navigation Systems Market - By Types (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
6.3. Product Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Radio Navigation
6.3.2. Electronic Navigation
6.3.3. Others
7. Navigation Systems Market - By Equipment (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1. LORAN Navigation System
7.2. Omega Navigation System
7.3. Satellite Navigation System
7.3.1. Global Navigation Satellite System
7.3.2. Galileo Satellite Navigation System
7.3.3. Global Positioning System
7.4. Inertial Navigation System
7.5. Tactical Air Navigation System
7.6. Others
8. Navigation Systems Market - By Technology (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Radio Frequency Identification based(RFID)
8.2. Cellular
8.3. Network
8.4. Bluetooth
8.5. Remote sensing services
8.6. Real Time Kinetic
8.7. Others
9. Navigation Systems Market - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Healthcare
9.1.1. Surgical navigations
9.2. Aerospace
9.2.1. Business Jets
9.2.2. Airlines/Cargos
9.2.3. Helicopters
9.3. Automotive
9.3.1. In-dash Navigation Systems
9.4. Marine
9.4.1. Under water surveying
9.4.2. Mapping
9.5. Intelligent Transport Systems
9.5.1. Unmanned Vehicles
9.6. Agriculture and Farming
9.6.1. Precision agriculture
9.7. Others
10. Navigation Systems - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.1. Navigation Systems Market - North America Segment Research
10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.2.2. Revenue and Trends
10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size
10.2.5.1. U.S.
10.2.5.2. Canada
10.2.5.3. Mexico
10.2.5.4. Rest of North America
10.3. Navigation Systems - South America Segment Research
10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.4.2. Revenue and Trends
10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size
10.4.5.1. Brazil
10.4.5.2. Venezuela
10.4.5.3. Argentina
10.4.5.4. Ecuador
10.4.5.5. Peru
10.4.5.6. Colombia
10.4.5.7. Costa Rica
10.4.5.8. Rest of South America
10.5. Navigation Systems - Europe Segment Research
10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.6.2. Revenue and Trends
10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size
10.6.5.1. U.K
10.6.5.2. Germany
10.6.5.3. Italy
10.6.5.4. France
10.6.5.5. Netherlands
10.6.5.6. Belgium
10.6.5.7. Spain
10.6.5.8. Denmark
10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe
10.7. Navigation Systems - APAC Segment Research
10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.8.2. Revenue and Trends
10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size
10.8.5.1. China
10.8.5.2. Australia
10.8.5.3. Japan
10.8.5.4. South Korea
10.8.5.5. India
10.8.5.6. Taiwan
10.8.5.7. Malaysia
11. Navigation Systems Market - Entropy
11.1. New product launches
11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
12. Navigation Systems Market Company Analysis
12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
12.2. Inertial Sense
12.3. Mapbox
12.4. Google
13. Navigation Systems Market - Appendix
13.1. Abbreviations
13.2. Sources
14. Navigation Systems Market - Methodology
14.1. Research Methodology
14.1.1. Company Expert Interviews
14.1.2. Industry Databases
14.1.3. Associations
14.1.4. Company News
14.1.5. Company Annual Reports
14.1.6. Application Trends
14.1.7. New Products and Product database
14.1.8. Company Transcripts
14.1.9. R&D Trends
14.1.10. Key Opinion Leaders Interviews
14.1.11. Supply and Demand Trends
