Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Navigation Systems Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report incorporates in-depth assessment of the competitive landscape, product market sizing, product benchmarking, market trends, product developments, financial analysis, strategic analysis and so on to gauge the impact forces and potential opportunities of the market. Apart from this the report also includes a study of major developments in the market such as product launches, agreements, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers and so on to comprehend the prevailing market dynamics at present and its impact during the forecast period 2020-2025.



The emergence of connected need for accurate and real time tracking and the emergence of internet led to the development and the growth of navigation system market. Due to its application features the navigation systems are widely being used by different industry sectors

Navigation systems are defined as instruments which helps in determining the position of a particular place or person. It acts as a guide map. The navigation systems are basically segmented based on the source the signal frequency is emitted. They include radio, electronic and satellite emitted frequencies

The use of Global Navigation Satellite Systems helps us in improving the traffic flow, guides users and also helps in tracking parcels and shipments. The navigation system also helps in tracking weather alerts depending on the type of device. The use of navigation systems proves to be cost saving for fleet management companies. The navigation systems provides safety and security for vehicles, as vehicles which has an installed navigation system can be easily tracked

Key Takeaways from this Report

Evaluate market potential through analyzing growth rates (CAGR %), Volume (Units) and Value ($M) data given at country level - for product types, end use applications and by different industry verticals.

Understand the different dynamics influencing the market - key driving factors, challenges and hidden opportunities.

Get in-depth insights on your competitor performance - market shares, strategies, financial benchmarking, product benchmarking, SWOT and more.

Analyze the sales and distribution channels across key geographies to improve top-line revenues.

Understand the industry supply chain with a deep-dive on the value augmentation at each step, in order to optimize value and bring efficiencies in your processes.

Get a quick outlook on the market entropy - M&A's, deals, partnerships, product launches of all key players for the past 4 years.

Evaluate the supply-demand gaps, import-export statistics and regulatory landscape for more than top 20 countries globally for the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Navigation Systems Market - Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Navigation Systems Market - Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Navigation Systems Market

3.1. Comparative analysis

3.1.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.1.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.1.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.1.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.1.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Navigation Systems Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Navigation Systems Market - Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle

5.4. Suppliers and distributors Market Share



6. Navigation Systems Market - By Types (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Radio Navigation

6.3.2. Electronic Navigation

6.3.3. Others



7. Navigation Systems Market - By Equipment (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. LORAN Navigation System

7.2. Omega Navigation System

7.3. Satellite Navigation System

7.3.1. Global Navigation Satellite System

7.3.2. Galileo Satellite Navigation System

7.3.3. Global Positioning System

7.4. Inertial Navigation System

7.5. Tactical Air Navigation System

7.6. Others



8. Navigation Systems Market - By Technology (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Radio Frequency Identification based(RFID)

8.2. Cellular

8.3. Network

8.4. Bluetooth

8.5. Remote sensing services

8.6. Real Time Kinetic

8.7. Others



9. Navigation Systems Market - By Application (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Healthcare

9.1.1. Surgical navigations

9.2. Aerospace

9.2.1. Business Jets

9.2.2. Airlines/Cargos

9.2.3. Helicopters

9.3. Automotive

9.3.1. In-dash Navigation Systems

9.4. Marine

9.4.1. Under water surveying

9.4.2. Mapping

9.5. Intelligent Transport Systems

9.5.1. Unmanned Vehicles

9.6. Agriculture and Farming

9.6.1. Precision agriculture

9.7. Others



10. Navigation Systems - By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Navigation Systems Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.2.2. Revenue and Trends

10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

10.2.5.1. U.S.

10.2.5.2. Canada

10.2.5.3. Mexico

10.2.5.4. Rest of North America

10.3. Navigation Systems - South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.4.2. Revenue and Trends

10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

10.4.5.1. Brazil

10.4.5.2. Venezuela

10.4.5.3. Argentina

10.4.5.4. Ecuador

10.4.5.5. Peru

10.4.5.6. Colombia

10.4.5.7. Costa Rica

10.4.5.8. Rest of South America

10.5. Navigation Systems - Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.6.2. Revenue and Trends

10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.6.5.1. U.K

10.6.5.2. Germany

10.6.5.3. Italy

10.6.5.4. France

10.6.5.5. Netherlands

10.6.5.6. Belgium

10.6.5.7. Spain

10.6.5.8. Denmark

10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

10.7. Navigation Systems - APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.8.2. Revenue and Trends

10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

10.8.5.1. China

10.8.5.2. Australia

10.8.5.3. Japan

10.8.5.4. South Korea

10.8.5.5. India

10.8.5.6. Taiwan

10.8.5.7. Malaysia



11. Navigation Systems Market - Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Navigation Systems Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2. Inertial Sense

12.3. Mapbox

12.4. Google



13. Navigation Systems Market - Appendix

13.1. Abbreviations

13.2. Sources



14. Navigation Systems Market - Methodology

14.1. Research Methodology

14.1.1. Company Expert Interviews

14.1.2. Industry Databases

14.1.3. Associations

14.1.4. Company News

14.1.5. Company Annual Reports

14.1.6. Application Trends

14.1.7. New Products and Product database

14.1.8. Company Transcripts

14.1.9. R&D Trends

14.1.10. Key Opinion Leaders Interviews

14.1.11. Supply and Demand Trends



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dgnwo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900