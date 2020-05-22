London, United Kingdom, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOMED International, the leader in global clinical terminology, announces today the organization’s participation in the COVID-19 Interoperability Alliance. The Alliance is an informatics focused environment supporting collaborative authoring of COVID-19 related interoperability data resources.

Alongside Alliance partners Clinical Architecture, logica, MITRE, Regenstrief Institute, Apelon, and Care Evolution, SNOMED International joins an open collective where parties can create, evolve and share meaningful data supporting the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

Each participating organization has contributed their respective clinical COVID-19 content, quality assured by a variety of skilled resources and subject matter experts globally. SNOMED International, specifically, has contributed COVID-19 - SNOMED CT Signs and Symptoms, COVID-19 - SNOMED CT Edition - Prerelease Terms from the Global Patient Set and the COVID-19 - SNOMED CT to ICD-10 Map, resources which can also be accessed at https://www.snomed.org/snomed-ct/covid-19.

The Alliance provides a hub for healthcare information to enable public and private organizations to quickly and easily identify, monitor, and measure data relevant to COVID-19 and has made these resources available through the following:

Open access to downloadable data resources created by the Alliance

Open access to an interactive content browser

FHIR API access to published data assets (for development purposes only)

A collaborative information management workshop for registered contributors

Useful links relating to COVID-19 interoperability and analytics

The type of data resources being created include clinical, demographic, and administrative value sets; Focused terminology subsets; FHIR profiles and attributes; and useful meta-data.

Data produced by the Alliance will be made available to the public under a Creative Commons license which provides the right to share, use, and build upon the data provided.

Visit the COVID-19 Interoperability Alliance or SNOMED International to learn more.

