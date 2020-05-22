NEW YORK, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announced that blood volume outcome data has been published in the scientific journal, Circulation, utilizing Daxor’s BVA-100 blood volume measurement device to determine the primary endpoint of the study, Empagliflozin in Heart Failure: Diuretic and Cardio-Renal Effects, at Yale University. The results further validate the important role of changes in blood volume and plasma volume status and its contribution to the superior long-term heart failure (HF) outcomes.



“We are pleased to see the outcome of Yale’s research in patients with heart failure. The BVA-100 is the gold standard and Yale’s study shows the relevance of our technology for cutting-edge research as well as clinical use; the better outcomes from lowering blood volume are concordant with Daxor’s claims for helping HF patients with accurate and actionable volume measurement guided therapy,” commented CEO, Michael Feldschuh.

The novel study titled “Empagliflozin in Heart Failure: Diuretic and Cardio-Renal Effects” explored how sodium-glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors (SGLT-2i's) could mechanistically improve heart failure (HF) related outcomes, an ongoing area of research as the precise mechanism of benefit has not been clear from prior studies. Mathew Griffin, M.D., was the lead investigator along with Jeff Testani, M.D. of Yale, who demonstrated the benefits of Empagliflozin in HF patients by lowering blood volume without neurohormonal activation. Emplagozin is a novel SGLT-2 inhibitor that has shown benefit for HF treatment.

Blood volume and plasma volume in patients was measured with Daxor’s rapid BVA-100 diagnostic blood test. The BVA-100 utilizes the gold standard method to provide accurate, actionable data to optimize treatment plans and individualize care for HF patients.

The full study may be found here: https://www.ahajournals.org/action/downloadSupplement

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company focused on blood volume measurement. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the first diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. The BVA technology has the potential to improve hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions including heart failure and critical care by better informing treatment strategies, resulting in significantly better patient outcomes. Our mission is to partner with clinicians to incorporate BVA technology into standard clinical practice and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information please visit our website at Daxor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.