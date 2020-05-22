Draper Esprit VCT plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138003I9Q1QPDSQ9Z97

22 May 2020

Offer for Subscription Extension

The Board of Draper Esprit VCT plc (“Company”) announces that the Offer for Subscription that launched on 3 October 2019 (“Offer”) which was originally scheduled to close on 31 May 2020 has now been extended to 3 p.m. on 31 July 2020 (unless fully subscribed at an earlier date).

Allotments in respect of applications for the 2020/21 tax year are now not expected to take place until around the end of July 2020, after the Company’s annual audited results have been released. Investors who have submitted applications for the 2020/21 tax year will be contacted to notify them of the updated timetable.

The Board will give consideration to whether the Offer might be extended past 31 July 2020 nearer that date.