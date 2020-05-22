Appointment of director



Stagecoach Group plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Lynne Weedall as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 August 2020.



Lynne is currently a Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee Chair of William Hill plc and a Non-Executive Director, Remuneration Committee Chair and Senior Independent Director of Treatt plc. She served as a Non-Executive Director of Greene King plc from 2012 to 2019 and chaired its Remuneration Committee.

Lynne has undertaken a number of senior human resources and strategic change roles. She was formerly Group People and Culture Director of Selfridges Group and Group HR and Strategy Director at Dixons Carphone. Lynne’s background provides significant experience of people, culture, strategy and organisational transformation gained from roles primarily in the retail sector.



Commenting on Lynne Weedall’s appointment, Ray O’Toole, Stagecoach Group Chairman, said: “I am pleased to welcome Lynne to the Stagecoach Board. Lynne’s depth of experience in human resources and strategic change, combined with significant experience of listed company boards, will provide great strength to the Board in these areas.”



No other information is required to be disclosed pursuant to paragraph LR 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in relation to Lynne Weedall’s appointment as a director of the Company.



