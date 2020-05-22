Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Robotics Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Industrial Robotics market is expected to reach $101.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2018 to 2026.



An industrial robot is a robot system used in manufacturing industries. These are automated, programmable and capable of movement on three or more axis. In simple terms, it is described as a programmable, mechanical device used in place of a person to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. They are designed specifically for different applications such as welding, painting, assembly, pick and place for printed circuit boards, packaging and labelling, palletizing, product inspection, and testing in manufacturing industries. Industrial robots can be either mobile mounted at fixed positions which can be utilized for factory applications. Light weight industrial robots are speculated to expand their scope in automotive and small scale industry at a more extensive level.



Factors such as rising penetration of collaborative robots in various industries, usage of industrial robotics in the manufacturing industry, increased demand for automation activities in the industry, and reduction in custom duties are driving the market growth. However, high cost of deployment, especially for SMEs may hinder the market growth. Moreover, the shifting of the automotive industry toward autonomous and electric vehicles is also creating a massive opportunity for industrial robots.



Amongst type, traditional industrial robots segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to their high multi-purpose applications such as assembling, palletizing, welding, painting, and more. These robots such as articulated robots, delta robots, and Cartesian robots have been in the market for more than 50 years. The automotive, electronics, and metal industries account for the major clients for the deployment of traditional industrial robots due to their high volume of production.



The key vendors mentioned are Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso Corporation, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd, Comau SPA, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Adept Technology Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Staubli Mechatronics Company, ABB, Yaskawa, Fanuc, Kuka, Yamaha Motor Company, Nachi Robotic Systems Inc., B+M Surface Systems, Seiko Epson, Drr, Daihen Corporation, and Universal Robotics.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Collaborative Industrial Robots

5.3 Traditional Industrial Robots



6 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.3 Hardware

6.4 Services



7 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Milling, Cutting and Processing

7.3 Painting and Dispensing

7.4 Materials Handling

7.5 Assembling & Disassembling

7.6 Welding & Soldering

7.7 Clean Room

7.8 Industrial Material Removal & Inspection Systems

7.9 Coating

7.10 Soldering

7.11 Machine tending

7.12 Ironing

7.13 Pick & Place



8 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Precision Engineering & Optics

8.3 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics

8.4 Automotive & Auto Parts

8.5 Food & Beverages

8.6 Electronics

8.7 Construction

8.8 Packaging and Palletization

8.9 Consumer

8.10 Metal/Heavy Machinery

8.11 Chemical, Rubber, & Plastics

8.12 Auxiliary Industries

8.13 Bulk Commodities & Materials

8.14 Biotechnology

8.15 Communication



9 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Payload

9.1 Introduction

9.2 1000 - 3000 KG

9.3 300-1000 KG

9.4 80-300 KG

9.5 20-80 KG

9.6 0-20 KG



10 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Configuration

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Mounted

10.3 Mobile



11 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Technology

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Robotics Systems

11.3 Motion Control and Drives Systems

11.4 Integrated Manufacturing Systems

11.5 Manufacturing Execution Systems

11.6 Machine Vision Systems

11.7 Programmable Logic Control System



12 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Component

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Robot Tooling

12.3 Robot Controller Unit (RCU)

12.4 Manipulator

12.5 Sensor Devices



13 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa



14 Strategic Benchmarking



15 Vendors Landscape

15.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries

15.2 Denso Corporation

15.3 Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd

15.4 Comau SPA

15.5 Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.

15.6 Adept Technology Inc.

15.7 Panasonic Corporation

15.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.9 Staubli Mechatronics Company

15.10 ABB

15.11 Yaskawa

15.12 Fanuc

15.13 Kuka

15.14 Yamaha Motor Company

15.15 Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.

15.16 B+M Surface Systems

15.17 Seiko Epson

15.18 Drr

15.19 Daihen Corporation

15.20 Universal Robotics



