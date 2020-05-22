Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Industrial Robotics Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Industrial Robotics market is expected to reach $101.75 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during 2018 to 2026.
An industrial robot is a robot system used in manufacturing industries. These are automated, programmable and capable of movement on three or more axis. In simple terms, it is described as a programmable, mechanical device used in place of a person to perform dangerous or repetitive tasks with a high degree of accuracy. They are designed specifically for different applications such as welding, painting, assembly, pick and place for printed circuit boards, packaging and labelling, palletizing, product inspection, and testing in manufacturing industries. Industrial robots can be either mobile mounted at fixed positions which can be utilized for factory applications. Light weight industrial robots are speculated to expand their scope in automotive and small scale industry at a more extensive level.
Factors such as rising penetration of collaborative robots in various industries, usage of industrial robotics in the manufacturing industry, increased demand for automation activities in the industry, and reduction in custom duties are driving the market growth. However, high cost of deployment, especially for SMEs may hinder the market growth. Moreover, the shifting of the automotive industry toward autonomous and electric vehicles is also creating a massive opportunity for industrial robots.
Amongst type, traditional industrial robots segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period, owing to their high multi-purpose applications such as assembling, palletizing, welding, painting, and more. These robots such as articulated robots, delta robots, and Cartesian robots have been in the market for more than 50 years. The automotive, electronics, and metal industries account for the major clients for the deployment of traditional industrial robots due to their high volume of production.
The key vendors mentioned are Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Denso Corporation, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd, Comau SPA, Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Adept Technology Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Staubli Mechatronics Company, ABB, Yaskawa, Fanuc, Kuka, Yamaha Motor Company, Nachi Robotic Systems Inc., B+M Surface Systems, Seiko Epson, Drr, Daihen Corporation, and Universal Robotics.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Collaborative Industrial Robots
5.3 Traditional Industrial Robots
6 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Software
6.3 Hardware
6.4 Services
7 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Milling, Cutting and Processing
7.3 Painting and Dispensing
7.4 Materials Handling
7.5 Assembling & Disassembling
7.6 Welding & Soldering
7.7 Clean Room
7.8 Industrial Material Removal & Inspection Systems
7.9 Coating
7.10 Soldering
7.11 Machine tending
7.12 Ironing
7.13 Pick & Place
8 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Precision Engineering & Optics
8.3 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
8.4 Automotive & Auto Parts
8.5 Food & Beverages
8.6 Electronics
8.7 Construction
8.8 Packaging and Palletization
8.9 Consumer
8.10 Metal/Heavy Machinery
8.11 Chemical, Rubber, & Plastics
8.12 Auxiliary Industries
8.13 Bulk Commodities & Materials
8.14 Biotechnology
8.15 Communication
9 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Payload
9.1 Introduction
9.2 1000 - 3000 KG
9.3 300-1000 KG
9.4 80-300 KG
9.5 20-80 KG
9.6 0-20 KG
10 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Configuration
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Mounted
10.3 Mobile
11 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Technology
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Robotics Systems
11.3 Motion Control and Drives Systems
11.4 Integrated Manufacturing Systems
11.5 Manufacturing Execution Systems
11.6 Machine Vision Systems
11.7 Programmable Logic Control System
12 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Component
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Robot Tooling
12.3 Robot Controller Unit (RCU)
12.4 Manipulator
12.5 Sensor Devices
13 Global Industrial Robotics Market, By Geography
13.1 Introduction
13.2 North America
13.3 Europe
13.4 Asia Pacific
13.5 South America
13.6 Middle East & Africa
14 Strategic Benchmarking
15 Vendors Landscape
15.1 Kawasaki Heavy Industries
15.2 Denso Corporation
15.3 Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd
15.4 Comau SPA
15.5 Omron Adept Technologies, Inc.
15.6 Adept Technology Inc.
15.7 Panasonic Corporation
15.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
15.9 Staubli Mechatronics Company
15.10 ABB
15.11 Yaskawa
15.12 Fanuc
15.13 Kuka
15.14 Yamaha Motor Company
15.15 Nachi Robotic Systems Inc.
15.16 B+M Surface Systems
15.17 Seiko Epson
15.18 Drr
15.19 Daihen Corporation
15.20 Universal Robotics
