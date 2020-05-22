New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591539/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over 36.6 Billion Square Meters by the year 2025, Box Sealing Tapes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 528.8 Million Square Meters to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 435.4 Million Square Meters worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Box Sealing Tapes will reach a market size of 2.1 Billion Square Meters by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately 4.2 Billion Square Meters in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591539/?utm_source=GNW



PRESSURE SENSITIVE TAPES MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pressure Sensitive (PSA) Tapes: Ubiquitous Performance-Driven Multi-Purpose Adhesive Solutions Recent Market Activity Global Market Outlook Improvement in Global Economy Supports Near-term Growth Momentum Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Pressure Sensitive Tapes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA) Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA) Adhesive Applications Inc. (USA) Advanced Flexible Composites, Inc. (USA) Ahlstrom-Munksjö (Sweden) American Biltrite, Inc. (USA) Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA) Avery Dennison Corporation (USA) Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited (UK) Berry Global, Inc. (USA) Adchem Corporation (USA) Boston Tapes (Chargeurs) (Italy) Coroplast Fritz Müller GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) DeWAL Industries Inc. (USA) Dow Corning Corporation (USA) Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics (USA) Edge Adhesives, Inc. (USA) Essentra Specialty Tapes, Inc. (USA) Franklin International, Inc. (USA) H.B. Fuller Company (USA) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (USA) Stokvis Tapes BV (Netherlands) Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada) Powerband (India) Godson Tapes Pvt. Limited (India) Jowat SE (Germany) Krückemeyer GmbH (Germany) LINTEC Corporation (Japan) Luxking Group Holdings Limited (China) NADCO® Tapes & Labels, Inc. (USA) Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan) Nitto Denko America, Inc. (USA) RPM International Inc. (USA) Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation (USA) Scapa Group, Plc. (UK) Sekisui Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan) Shurtape Technologies, LLC (USA) tesa SE (Germany) tesa Tape, Inc. (USA) Yem Chio Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) Zhejiang Yonghe Adhesive Products Co., Ltd. (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rapid Penetration of Advanced Smartphones and Wearable Devices Drive Demand for Robust, Flexible, and Superior PSA Tape Solutions Wearable Devices Rely on Innovative Double-Sided Tapes for Ruggedness Advanced Mounting Tape Solutions Enable Smartphones with Flexible Displays Sophisticated Single-Sided Tapes Pave Way for Wireless Charging Industrial Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Featuring High Resistance to Temperature to Witness Surge in Demand Advanced Technologies and Wide Ranging Applications Drive Demand for Specialty Tapes Growing Demand from the Packaging Industry Benefit Market Growth for Box/Carton Sealing Tapes Flexible Packaging Remains Promising Application Area for PSA Tapes Sustainable Packaging: The Latest Buzz Word Driving Demand for Recyclable, Biodegradable PSA Tapes Myriad Applications in Vehicle Production Boosts Demand for Masking Tapes in the Automotive Sector Growing Prominence of PSA Tapes in Surgical and Medical Device Bonding Drive Demand in Medical Applications Critical Need to Select Appropriate Skin-Interfacing Adhesives Boost Demand for Wearable Adhesives Wearable Medical Devices: A Lucrative End-use Market for Medical PSAs Increasing White Goods and Electronic Components Manufacture Spurs Demand in the Electronics Sector Need to Meet CTQ (Critical-to-Quality) Requirements of Various Applications Spur Demand for Foam Tapes Focus on Energy-Efficient Buildings Offers Opportunities for Masking Tapes in the Construction Sector Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Offer Bright Prospects for PSA Tapes Aircraft Manufacture: A Critical End-Use Sector for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Growing Focus on Solar Energy Drives Photovoltaic Tapes Demand Advanced Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Make Solar Panels Thinner Custom Printed Tapes: A Lucrative Segment Pressure Sensitive Adhesives: Providing the Essential Adhesion Properties in Pressure Sensitive Tapes Growing Need for Efficient Bonding Solutions Drives Demand for Acrylic PSA Tapes Pressure Sensitive Labels: The Next Most Important Application Area for Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Solvent-Free Adhesives to Witness Strong Growth Future of Solvent Based Adhesives Uncertain Myriad Applications in Various Industries Drives Perennial Demand for Pressure Sensitive Tapes Exceptional Bonding Properties Easy Processing Demanding Automotive Applications Insulation & HVAC Applications Consumer Electronics Applications Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to the Performance of the Overall Adhesives Industry Product Innovation and Demand for Flexible Packaging Bolster Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Box Sealing Tapes (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Box Sealing Tapes (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Box Sealing Tapes (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Specialty Tapes (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in Million Square Meters: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Specialty Tapes (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Specialty Tapes (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Masking Tapes (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in Million Square Meters: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Masking Tapes (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in Million Square Meters: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Masking Tapes (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Double Sided Tapes (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Double Sided Tapes (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Double Sided Tapes (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Polypropylene (Backing Material) World Market by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Polypropylene (Backing Material) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Polypropylene (Backing Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Paper (Backing Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Paper (Backing Material) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Paper (Backing Material) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Other Backing Materials (Backing Material) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Other Backing Materials (Backing Material) Global Historic Demand in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Other Backing Materials (Backing Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters for 2012-2019 Table 27: United States Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: United States Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the United States by Backing Material: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters for 2012-2019 Table 30: United States Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Canadian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Review by Product Type in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019 Table 33: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 34: Canadian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Canadian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Review by Backing Material in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019 Table 36: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Backing Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 37: Japanese Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: Japanese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 40: Japanese Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: Japanese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 43: Chinese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in China in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 45: Chinese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 46: Chinese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in China in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 48: Chinese Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Backing Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 49: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Demand Scenario in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 50: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Million Square Meters by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 53: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Europe in Million Square Meters by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020-2027 Table 56: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Europe in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 58: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: French Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: French Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in France by Backing Material: Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters for the Period 2020-2027 Table 62: French Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 63: French Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 64: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: German Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: German Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: German Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 69: German Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 70: Italian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 72: Italian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Italian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 75: Italian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Backing Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: United Kingdom Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 81: United Kingdom Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 82: Spanish Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Spanish Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Review by Product Type in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019 Table 84: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 85: Spanish Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Spanish Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Review by Backing Material in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019 Table 87: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Backing Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 88: Russian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters for 2012-2019 Table 90: Russian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: Russian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2

to 2027 Table 92: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Russia by Backing Material: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters for 2012-2019 Table 93: Russian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 94: Rest of Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 95: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Europe in Million Square Meters by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Rest of Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Rest of Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020-2027 Table 98: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Europe in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Rest of Europe Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 100: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 101: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Asia-Pacific by Backing Material: Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 109: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Australian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 111: Australian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Australian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 114: Australian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 115: Indian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Indian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Review by Product Type in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019 Table 117: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 118: Indian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027 Table 119: Indian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Review by Backing Material in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019 Table 120: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Backing Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 121: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2018-2027 Table 122: South Korean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 123: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 124: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2018-2027 Table 125: South Korean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 126: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 133: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Trends by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2020-2027 Table 134: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Latin America in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 135: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 136: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 138: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 140: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Backing Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 142: Argentinean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 143: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Argentina in Million Square Meters by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Argentinean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Argentinean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020-2027 Table 146: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Argentina in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 147: Argentinean Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 148: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters for the Period 2020-2027 Table 149: Brazilian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 150: Brazilian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Brazil by Backing Material: Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Brazilian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Scenario in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 153: Brazilian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 154: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Mexican Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 156: Mexican Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Mexican Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 159: Mexican Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 160: Rest of Latin America Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 161: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters for 2012-2019 Table 162: Rest of Latin America Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Rest of Latin America Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Latin America by Backing Material: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters for 2012-2019 Table 165: Rest of Latin America Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 166: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 167: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019 Table 168: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 169: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market by Product Type in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019 Table 171: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 172: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: The Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market by Backing Material in Million Square Meters: 2012-2019 Table 174: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Backing Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 175: Iranian Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 176: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 177: Iranian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Iranian Market for Pressure Sensitive Tapes: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2012-2019 Table 180: Iranian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Analysis by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 181: Israeli Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 182: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Israel in Million Square Meters by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: Israeli Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Israeli Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Forecasts in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020-2027 Table 185: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Israel in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Israeli Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 187: Saudi Arabian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 189: Saudi Arabian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 190: Saudi Arabian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Growth Prospects in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 191: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 192: Saudi Arabian Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market by Backing Material: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 193: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2018-2027 Table 194: United Arab Emirates Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 195: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 196: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2018-2027 Table 197: United Arab Emirates Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 198: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 199: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Rest of Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 201: Rest of Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: Rest of Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Historic Market Analysis in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2012-2019 Table 204: Rest of Middle East Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 205: African Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 206: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters for 2012-2019 Table 207: African Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: African Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Estimates and Projections in Million Square Meters by Backing Material: 2020 to 2027 Table 209: Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market in Africa by Backing Material: A Historic Review in Million Square Meters for 2012-2019 Table 210: African Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Share Breakdown by Backing Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 180

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591539/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001