The Critical Infrastructure Protection market is expected to reach $176.71 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2018 to 2026.



Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) is a concept that relates to the care and response to danger incidents that involve critical infrastructure of a region or country. Critical infrastructure contains banking and finance, transportation, food production and sharing, energy, water systems, law enforcement agencies, federal and municipal services, and additional emergency services both government and private. These CIP systems are necessary for minimum operations of the financial system and government. In short, these systems provide as a backbone of a nation's economy, safety, and wealth.



Factors such as escalating investments by chief economies in smart grid, mounting adoption of finest practices for critical infrastructure protection and stringent government regulations are driving the market growth. Though, short of interoperability among products is restraining the market. Getting higher adoption of cloud-based services and escalating penetration of internet of things (IOT) are the opportunities for the Critical Infrastructure Protection market.



Based on end user, commercial sector segment is anticipated to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period due to protecting places and becomes extremely important for a nation's security and economy. A huge number of people are there in these places. Even with the operation of Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras as well as inspection passes of people incoming the place is followed, it is still not enough to ensure proper safety. A slight neglect in can effect into massive losses mostly, resulting in the deaths of people. Terrorists are implementing a latest modus operandi of by means of explosive trucks for bombings at commercial places. Therefore, the security of the commercial sector is more significant. Hence, the commercial sector is expected to have the maximum market share.



The key vendors mentioned are Airbus SE , Bae Systems PLC, Ericsson AB, General Dynamics Corporation, General Electric Company, Hexagon AB (Intergraph Corporation), Honeywell International Inc, Kaspersky Lab Inc, Lockheed Martin Corporation, McAfee Inc. (Intel Corporation), Northrop Grumman Corp, Raytheon Co and Waterfall Security Solutions .



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Network Security

5.3 Building Management Systems

5.4 Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (CBRNE)

5.5 Cyber security

5.6 Personnel

5.7 Physical Security

5.8 Radars

5.9 Secure Communications

5.10 Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) security

5.11 Surveillance

5.12 Vehicle Identification Management

5.13 Access Control



6 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.3 Services



7 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Academic Institutions

7.3 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

7.4 Chemicals and Manufacturing

7.5 Commercial Sector

7.6 Defense

7.7 Energy and Power

7.8 Food and Agriculture

7.9 Government

7.10 Highways and Bridges

7.11 Information Technology & Telecommunications

7.12 Oil and Gas

7.13 Railway Infrastructures

7.14 Real Estate

7.15 Seaports

7.16 Sensitive Infrastructure and Enterprises

7.17 Transport and Logistics

7.18 Healthcare systems



8 Global Critical Infrastructure Protection Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 Airbus SE

10.2 Bae Systems PLC

10.3 Ericsson AB

10.4 General Dynamics Corporation

10.5 General Electric Company

10.6 Hexagon AB (Intergraph Corporation)

10.7 Honeywell International Inc

10.8 Kaspersky Lab Inc

10.9 Lockheed Martin Corporation

10.10 McAfee Inc (Intel Corporation)

10.11 Northrop Grumman Corp

10.12 Raytheon Co

10.13 Waterfall Security Solutions



