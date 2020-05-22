KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company), one of the nation’s largest providers of post-acute care, today announced that it expects to release its first quarter ended March 31, 2020 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. A conference call and webcast will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (855) 849-2198 or listen to a live webcast and replay of the call on the Company’s website at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE: GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care companies providing services to nearly 400 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 25 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,400 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China. References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

