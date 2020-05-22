BANBURY, England., May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Pages and Leaflets of North Oxfordshire: My Lineage Pre-1700-1959” by author Angela Fortnum is an intriguing collection of stories of the lives of eight generations of her maternal grandfathers who lived in rural England. The book provides an examination of the deep roots of Fortnum’s family and chronicles the experiences her grandfathers endured and how they overcame both poverty and hardship while also correlating how hardship and poverty are still relevant today and dives into life advice that will strike a chord with readers.

The book provides an excellent example of how one can trace their own family lineage and learn more about their family’s past and may spark readers interest in potentially discovering their own family roots as well as history that may be similar to Fortnum’s.

“I hope to share with readers the details of my roots and to spark an interest in genealogy as it is possible their roots may be similar to my own,” said Fortnum.

“It is a beautiful thing when an author lets you take a peek at their life. It is even more amazing when they take you down to not just one or two, but eight generations of their family…Reading this book made me curious and interested in older generations of my family. Angela Fortnum has inspired me to want to know more about both my maternal and paternal sides of the family.” - Pacific Book Review

“Pages and Leaflets of North Oxfordshire: My Lineage Pre-1700-1959”

By Angela Fortnum

ISBN: 978-1-5462-9795-6 (sc); 978-1-5462-9796-3 (hc); 978-1-5462-9794-9 (e)

Available at the AuthorHouse, Amazon, Barnes and Noble

About the author

Angela Fortnum was born in Banbury, Oxfordshire, and she attended school in the town before fulfilling her desire to work in a bank. In 1982, she took a permanent position in Birmingham and moved to Shirley near Solihull in the West Midlands. Following retirement in 1998, she returned to Banbury and took a course in health and social care for which she received a certificate. After her mother’s death, she rekindled her interest in genealogy and now shares a tribute to her mother in “Pages and Leaflets of North Oxfordshire.” For more details about the author and her book and how to purchase a signed copy, with dedication, visit www.angelafortnum.com.

Attachment

Meghan Bowman LAVIDGE 480-998-2600 x 584 mbowman@lavidge.com