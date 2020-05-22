New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUG TRACKING SOFTWARE MARKET IN INDIA, 2019-2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05894313/?utm_source=GNW

There have been advancements in technology so as to provide better connectivity and real-time monitoring and tracking of services and systems across various industry verticals.



This will further reduce operational and manpower costs.The COVID-19 impact on the country has hampered the working process of many sectors.



The increasing IT penetration in the country has made such sectors to resort to several such associated software and collaboration tools so as to function efficiently amid such lockdown restrictions.These sectors include banking, education, consumer goods, software, travel, etc.



The need for productivity applications is set to rise with the increasingly remote workforce. The vendors of collaborative applications are making minor adjustments, such as offering premium versions at a minimized price subscription model.



Some of the leading companies in the market are, Nulab Inc, Atlassian Corporation Plc, Reqtest, Inflectra Corporation, Airbrake Llc, etc.



Companies mentioned

1. NULAB INC

2. AIRBRAKE LLC

3. ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC

4. REQTEST

5. INFLECTRA CORPORATION

