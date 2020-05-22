Dublin, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Moving Bed Bioreactor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2018 to 2026.



The moving bed bioreactor is the process mostly used for wastewater treatment. It is one the best way for the treatment of biomass. The MBBR system consists of an aeration tank (similar to an activated sludge tank) with special plastic carriers that provide a surface where a biofilm can grow. These are cheaper than some solutions available in the market such as membrane biofilm reactors (MBRs). They occupy less area in comparison, one-third of the area occupied by activated sludge process treatment. MBBR is suited best in this regard offering a smaller carbon footprint, unrivaled efficiency in water treatment needed for industrial firms/municipalities to meet the stringent pollutant discharge limits.



Factors such as inefficient irrigation within agriculture, stringent laws and regulations on emission, increasing contamination in water bodies various economies, and increasing contamination in water bodies various economies are fuelling the market growth. However, lack of awareness and funding toward moving bed bioreactors is likely to restraint the market. In addition, increasing R&D within water treatment technologies is likely to provide an opportunity for market growth, in the coming years.



By end user, municipal wastewater treatment segment is expected to grow at the significant rate during the forecast period. The accumulation of nitrogen and phosphorus compounds, by discharge of wastewater, is one of the main causes for contamination in water bodies, such as lakes and rivers. For this reason, MBBR is being implemented by various countries to treat municipal wastewater. MBBR is primarily used in municipal wastewater treatment of thousands of cities across the world. North America and Europe are adapting this technology at a faster rate than the other regions. As this is a new technology, the developed regions are using this technology to replace old technologies used in wastewater treatment plans. Wastewater in municipal treatment involves a lot of biomass. MBBR is one of the best solutions for the treatment of bio-waste.



The key vendors mentioned are Headworks Inc., Dow Water and Process Solutions, Degremont Technologies Ltd, Applied Water Solutions Inc, Aquapoint Inc., Biowater Technology AS, Wock-Oliver Inc., Aquatech International, Veolia Water Technologies, Applied Water Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies, GE Water and Process Technologies, World Water Works Inc., Ovivo, Siemens Water Technologies, AqWise Wise Water Technologies Ltd, Schlumberger, Toshiba, AWC Water Solutions, and SUEZ.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nitrification/Denitrification

5.3 Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD)/COD Removal



6 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pulp and Paper

6.3 Healthcare

6.4 Marine

6.5 Municipal Wastewater Treatment

6.6 Food and Beverage

6.7 Poultry and Aquaculture

6.8 Industrial

6.9 Packaging Industry

6.10 Chemical

6.11 Oil & Gas and Petrochemical

6.12 Pharmaceutical



7 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market, By Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aerobic MBBR

7.3 Anoxic MBBR

7.4 Anaerobic MBBR



8 Global Moving Bed Bioreactor Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.3 Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa



9 Strategic Benchmarking



10 Vendors Landscape

10.1 Headworks Inc.

10.2 Dow Water and Process Solutions

10.3 Degremont Technologies Ltd

10.4 Applied Water Solutions Inc

10.5 Aquapoint Inc.

10.6 Biowater Technology AS

10.7 Wock-Oliver Inc.

10.8 Aquatech International

10.9 Veolia Water Technologies

10.10 Applied Water Solutions

10.11 Evoqua Water Technologies

10.12 GE Water and Process Technologies

10.13 World Water Works Inc.

10.14 Ovivo

10.15 Siemens Water Technologies

10.16 AqWise Wise Water Technologies Ltd

10.17 Schlumberger

10.18 Toshiba

10.19 AWC Water Solutions

10.20 SUEZ



