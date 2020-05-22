New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mechanical Ventilators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561805/?utm_source=GNW

To bring down the mortality rates and improve ICU recoveries, hospitals need ventilators, given that corona virus targets the respiratory system. Ventilators have therefore emerged into the most important life-saving weapon in the battle against COVID-19. Against this backdrop, demand for ventilators has skyrocketed, rising multifold times over the last three months Jan-2020 to Apr-2020. In the pre-pandemic period when production of just 80,000 new ventilators was sufficient to meet global demand, today the single state of New York in the United States alone requires over 30,000 ventilators. Across the world as community spread of the disease deepens, a large number of the aging population is coming under risk. Increased infections among this vulnerable age group are resulting in a parallel increase in hospitalizations and need for ventilator support. Also aggravating the shortage of ventilators is the inadequate COVID-19 testing rates in almost all countries. In the absence of timely testing, patients with COPD will need to be presumptively intubated with invasive ventilators while awaiting COVID-19 test results. This leads to avoidable consumption of vital critical care resources. This unprecedented scenario will give the adrenaline boost to the global market which will reach a revised US$17 billion by the year 2027.



- As overwhelmed healthcare systems fall critically short of ventilators, the number of deaths due to delayed ventilator support is increasing. In China, only about 1/5th of patients who died received invasive mechanical ventilation prior to death. The worst affected was Italy. The country during the peak of infections had to ration critical care services and send hundreds of patients home with palliative care prescriptions due to severe shortages of equipment, supplies and healthcare staff. Countries until now have not maintained any national strategic reserve of ventilators. Even in the United States, the world’s largest economy, the available stockpile remains very small as compared to the now surging demand. The scenario will very well change now as countries begin to strategically stockpile on medical supplies including ventilators to be better prepared for the current and other healthcare disasters in the future. The U.S. government is currently focusing on building a new fleet of ventilators through multiple strategies such as imports, stepping-up domestic production and invoking the Defense Production Act. The Trump administration in a desperate bid to mobilize the industry to manufacture and nationalize the supply chain for medical equipment and supplies, has ordered automobile OEMs to begin production of ventilators.



- Automakers forced to pivot to produce ventilators, respirators, and face masks include Ford, General Motors (GM), Mercedes AMG, among others. These makers of mustangs and SUVs are now playing a critical role in corona virus response. From utilizing car parts to leveraging their expertise in rapid, mass manufacturing, logistics, and supply-chain operations, these OEMs are successfully reducing turnaround times to build a ventilator. Ford is currently planning to reduce production time for a single ventilator to 13 hours. Ford and GM plan to produce 9,000 and 28,000 ventilators per month respectively by mid-2020. With these efforts underway, the U.S has already made significant progress as evidenced by the fact that weekly production of ventilators in the country has risen by over 800% to 900% over the last 3 months. While globally millions of ventilators will be demanded over the next year or two, not all demand can be met given the challenges involved in scaling production by over 1000%, which is the need of the hour. Supply chain bottlenecks are significant given that ventilators are complex pieces of machinery needing over hundreds of parts and components. Lockdowns, trade restrictions and bans, bureaucracy, red tape and different quality standards around the world are key challenges confronting broken global supply chains. Nevertheless, existing ventilator manufacturers are ramping up their production capacity by over 30% to 50%. Along with ventilators, even personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilator related drugs are in short supply, requiring prompt action by governments to address the challenge.





MECHANICAL VENTILATORS

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Mechanical Ventilators Market Set to Register Strong Growth Select Available Mechanical Ventilators by Type Recent Market Activity Rising Incidence of COPD to Drive Growth Quick COPD Facts: US Leads the Global Mechanical Ventilators Market High Unmet Medical Needs Drive Developing Nations Non-Invasive Ventilators - The New Standard of Care Cost Benefits to Surge Growth of Non-Invasive Ventilators HomeCare Ventilation Cuts Down on Rising Healthcare Costs Increasing Popularity of Portable Ventilators Aging Population to Spur Demand for Mechanical Ventilators Competitive Landscape Ways to Leverage Market Potential Key Market Challenges Global Competitor Market Shares Mechanical Ventilators Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Medtronic Plc. (Ireland) Dräger Medical Canada, Inc. (Canada) Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited (New Zealand) GE Healthcare (UK) Breas Medical AB (Sweden) HAMILTON MEDICAL AG (Switzerland) MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG (Germany) Philips Respironics, Inc. (USA) ResMed (USA) Smiths Medical (UK) Vyaire Medical Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Neonatal Ventilators Market on a Rapid Growth Trend Developed Regions - The Largest Markets for Neonatal Ventilators Markets for Infant/Neonatal Ventilation Neonatal Non-Invasive Ventilation - On the Rise Hospitals Account for the Largest Use of Neonatal Ventilators NICUs to Provide Lucrative Growth Opportunities Lung Injury: A Major Challenge for Neonatal Ventilators Market Leading Players Improved Patient Outcomes - The Force behind Mechanical Ventilator Innovations Automation-Enabled Innovation Continues in Mechanical Ventilators Market The Changing Face of Ventilator Design Growing Urbanization Increases the Incidence of Respiratory Diseases Ventilator Associated Pneumonia (VAP): A Major Menace Innovations in Endotracheal Tube Design to Address VAP Manufacturers Introduce New Features to Tackle Enduring Issue of Alarm Fatigue Advances in Information Technology Enhance Monitoring Multiple Patients on Ventilation Emerging Markets Experience Low-Cost Ventilator Boom Non-Invasive Positive Pressure Ventilation (NIPPV) Market: Going Strong Disposable Ventilator Masks to Record Strong Growth Western Markets Lead in Combined Ventilator Uptake ECCO2R - An Ideal Replacement for Non-Invasive Ventilation Failure High Potential for Automatic Transport Ventilators Neurally-Adjusted Ventilatory Assist (NAVA) - A Novel Ventilation Technique Respiratory Dialysis - An Alternative to Mechanical Ventilation? Adaptive Support Ventilation: At the Forefront of Innovation Synchrony INTELLiVENT-ASV Software of Hamilton Medical Dräger Medical’s APRV AutoRelease Philips VentAssist Medtronic Puritan Bennett™ PAV+ Plus Software Software for Reducing Leakage Amount Dräger Medical’s Pressure Support Ventilation Hamilton Medical’s Transport Ventilators with Advanced Modes Information Management New Alarm Systems Automation Simple User Interface Significance of Humidification in Mechanical Ventilation

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Mechanical Ventilators Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Mechanical Ventilators Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Critical Care (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Critical Care (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Critical Care (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Portable & Transport (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Portable & Transport (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Portable & Transport (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Neonatal (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Neonatal (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Neonatal (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Mechanical Ventilators Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Mechanical Ventilators Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 18: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Mechanical Ventilators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Mechanical Ventilators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Mechanical Ventilators Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Mechanical Ventilators Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Mechanical Ventilators Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 29: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Mechanical Ventilators Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Mechanical Ventilators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Mechanical Ventilators Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Mechanical Ventilators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Mechanical Ventilators Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 45: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 50: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 63: Mechanical Ventilators Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Mechanical Ventilators Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Mechanical Ventilators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Mechanical Ventilators Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027 Table 71: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Mechanical Ventilators Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Mechanical Ventilators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Mechanical Ventilators Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 77: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Mechanical Ventilators Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 93: Mechanical Ventilators Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Mechanical Ventilators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 98: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Mechanical Ventilators Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Mechanical Ventilators Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Mechanical Ventilators Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 105: Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Mechanical Ventilators Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Mechanical Ventilators Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Mechanical Ventilators Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled:



