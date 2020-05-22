ANAHEIM, CA, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) (the “Company”), a developer and provider of advanced solutions in the treatment of substance use disorders, today provided a business update and reported on recent corporate developments.



Brady Granier, CEO, and Director of BioCorRx, Inc., stated, “In light of uncertainties across many industries due to COVID-19, we wanted to reiterate that our pivotal GLP preclinical studies of BICX102, a sustained release naltrexone implant for the treatment of opioid and alcohol use disorders, continue to progress and have been uninterrupted by COVID-19 to date. The GLP studies started prior to the “shut down” and we anticipate having the data and reports needed to submit our IND application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration near the end of the year assuming no unexpected delays.”

“We also continue to advance our preclinical studies with VDM-001, a new molecule being developed to reverse opioid overdose through our partnership with VDM Biochemicals, Inc. VDM-001 may represent an effective alternative to naloxone in the overdose reversal market. Early preclinical data was promising as the effects of fentanyl, which is responsible for thousands of deaths annually, may be prevented by VDM-001. We are currently conducting more preclinical studies to gain more knowledge about the viability of this novel molecule.”

“We also recently announced that for a limited time we are offering free access to our BioCorRx® Recovery Program mobile platform for medical professionals and the UnCraveRx™ app for anyone who wants to track their fitness and nutritional goals. The mobile application portion of these programs provide patients and treatment providers a means of engaging during the Safer at Home orders around the country during the current COVID-19 pandemic. We look forward to keeping investors apprised of developments as they unfold. In the meantime, we hope all of you stay safe and healthy.”

About BioCorRx

BioCorRx Inc. (OTCQB: BICX) is an addiction treatment solutions company offering a unique approach to the treatment of substance use and other related disorders. The BioCorRx® Recovery Program is a non-addictive, medication-assisted treatment (MAT) program for substance use; please visit www.beataddiction.com for more information on the BioCorRx Recovery Program. The UnCraveRx™ Weight Loss Program is also a medication assisted program; please visit www.uncraverx.com for more information on UnCraveRx™. The Company also conducts R&D under its controlled subsidiary, BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals. For more information on BICX and product pipeline, please visit www.BioCorRx.com.

