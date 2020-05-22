• VP of Sales and Marketing Stephen Herron and Ronald Cotting to Drive Next Stage of Sales Growth



Cave Creek, AZ, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Endexx Corporation, (OTC: EDXC) (the “Company” or a/k/a “CBD Unlimited”), a lifestyle company focused on the intersection of science, compliance, and formulation of innovative phytonutrient-based food and nutritional products, today announced that it has acquired Retail Pro Associates, Inc., a company specialized in marketing and distributing high quality supplements for animals. The management team adds 25 plus years of combined experience in the CPG and Pet Industry, vital to the successful growth of the Company’s Equine and Pet division.

Endexx selected RPA due to its management’s team knowledge of total wellness and health products. Stephen Herron, Partner and VP of Sales and Marketing at RPA, will support CBD Unlimited’s Pet and Equine division. Mr. Herron will guide the RPA team with his expertise in major food, drug, and mass retail markets in national distributor and wholesale channels. Mr. Herron’s experience in building and managing teams that provide quality premium products, while promoting products scientifically and in compliance, will be a tremendous asset to CBD Unlimited as it enters the equine CBD market. This addition to the team brings forward a new set of strategic thinking and planning while the Company continues to meet market demand.

“To say I'm excited about the true potential of Endexx and the CBD Unlimited Division would be an understatement. We have a great opportunity to emerge as a well-positioned CBD lifestyle company in the emerging hemp industry. With the support of the management team, and under Todd's leadership, the Company is well capitalized for growth. Its proven omni-channel strategy, and more importantly, a battle-tested management team to execute on plan is noteworthy,” commented Steve Herron.

Additionally, CBD Unlimited is pleased to announce that Ronald Cotting, current VP of Operations at RPA, has joined CBD Unlimited’s Pet and Equine team. Mr. Cotting brings over a decade of experience in developing relationships, partnerships, servicing accounts and boosting company profits. Mr. Cotting has a strategic and analytical mindset with unparalleled business knowledge which will provide CBD Unlimited with an array of opportunities in networking and promotion of the Company’s Pet products and expansion of territories.

"We are privileged to be able to provide our 25 years of combined expertise in the Pet and Equine Industry to the talented CBD Unlimited Team. We look forward to share and build upon an already outstanding product line that will be setting the standard within the industry," commented Mr. Cotting.

“The company continues to bolster its organization and team structure through an active acquisition strategy and strategic hiring of key individuals and teams. It is an honor to welcome two talented and forward-thinking individuals as we ramp up production for our products to be on-shelf in the targeted 100,000 stores. I would like to thank our entire team at CBD Unlimited, our Pet and Equine management team, and shareholders for their continued support and vision,” commented Endexx’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Todd Davis.

About Endexx Corporation and CBD Unlimited

Endexx Corporation, through its operating division CBD Unlimited, develops and distributes all-natural CBD products derived from cannabis sativa plant (Hemp), containing less than 0.01% THC. Its products range from oils, capsules, topicals, and pet products, all with the shared purpose of therapeutic and pain relief for humans and pets. Phyto-Bites are CBD soft chews for animal use that are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The science behind these products involves over half a decade of clinical research in the field and lab work in order to protect the accuracy in dosage and delivery of absorption per each serving.

In the interest of providing conformity with federal and state mandates, the company has incorporated the “Gorilla-Tek” platform into its business practices. The Gorilla-Tek platform is the first standardized hardware agnostic and software solution that tracks high-risk, high-shrink regulated, and restricted products maintained under federal/state/local compliance. The platform provides asset protection, inventory management, compliance and an “end of sale” technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the integrated “Gorilla-Tek” platform is tremendously efficient as it provides up-to-the-minute accounting and product details. Gorilla-Tek increases productivity while reducing costs for retailers and costs in time for customers.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the company’s business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

For further investor and media information, please contact:

Endexx Corporation

Todd Davis, Chairman and CEO

endexx@endexx.com

480-595-6900