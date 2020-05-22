SEATTLE, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plywood market was estimated at 105.9 million cubic meter in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period (2019-2027), in terms of volume.
Key Trends and Analysis:
The global plywood market is estimated to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. Factors such as expansion of end-use industries such as furniture and construction, together with increasing application of plywood in these industries, is expected to drive growth of the plywood market over the forecast period (2019-2027).
According to AGC, the Construction Association, the construction industry is the major contributor to the U.S. economy. The U.S. construction industry has more than 7 million employees and 6,80,000 employers. It generates around US$ 1.3 trillion worth of structures annually. This scenario is projected to boost demand for plywood market from growing construction industry in the next coming years.
Additionally, excellent properties of plywood are expected to positively impact the market for plywood, globally, over the forthcoming years. Plywood is among the most widely used wood products. The properties of plywood such as higher flexibility, re-usability, and workability is contributing to its higher demand. Plywood is used as an alternative for plain wood due to its resistance to splitting, cracking, twisting, and shrinkage. Plywood generally offers a higher degree of strength than plain wood.
Nonetheless, the usage of alternative materials such as metals or glass is likely to hinder the growth of the market in the near future. Major challenge for the plywood and wood industry is easy availability of raw materials. The raw material is used for manufacturing shelves, storage units, tables, chairs and other furniture. Customers are opting for a range of materials, finishes, and textures within their homes, and wooden.
Key Market Takeaways:
Key companies operating in plywood market include—
Century Plyboard (India) Ltd, Atlantic Plywood Corporation, Greenply Industries Ltd., Weyerhaeuser Company, Eksons Corp. Bhd., Roseburg Forest Products Co., Uniply Industries Ltd., Boise Cascade LLC, Ainsworth Lumber Co. Ltd., and Georgia-Pacific Corporation
The companies dealing in the plywood market are undertaking various strategic initiatives such as mergers & acquisitions and new product launches in order to maintain their competitive position in the global market. For instance, in February 2018, Roseburg, a leading forest product company based in U.S. and PanelArtz, leading automated PET lamination capacity located in North America, announced a partnership in order to bring European decorative panel technology to North America.
Market Segmentation:
