The market size, sophisticated customer base, and innovative outlook, makes Australia an ideal place, when it comes to testing new ICT products and services.The software industry of the country is benefited by low development costs and significant ICT investment.



Many companies like Canon, IBM, EDS, Fujitsu, Google, etc. have set up major software development facilities in Australia. The Coronavirus scenario has resulted in the implementation of stringent measures, resulting in the closure of many businesses on a temporary basis. As a result, the demand for collaboration tools has increased, since many have shifted their work base to home settings, to adjust to the current situations. Moreover, it is also estimated that the advancements in the ICT industry will benefit the bug tracking software market in Australia. The increasing demands are attributed to its benefits, early detection of bugs, improvement of ROI through cost reduction of software development, etc.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

Some of the eminent companies in the market include, Airbrake Llc, Inflectra Corporation, Atlassian Corporation Plc, Reqtest, Nulab Inc, etc.



