GUANGZHOU, China, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, hosted the Company’s 5G IoT Strategy and 2020 New Product Launch Event this week. The Company outlined its vision and product strategy for the imminent 5G + IoT era and reemphasized its long-term strategic objectives. A number of new and exciting product lines were introduced across the Company’s extensive product portfolio, including the state-of-the-art 21Face Interactive Smart Screen (TV).

Viomi’s 21Face Interactive Smart Screen (TV) will come in four sizes, including a high-end 75-inch model with 5G connectivity and 8K resolution, delivering stunning, lifelike scenes. Equipped with industry-leading specifications, users will be able to enjoy next-generation content offerings with high-speed 5G connectivity. Supported by 3D interactive sensors, long-distance sensors and a 1080 HD camera, the product enables natural gesture and motion control, while integrating WiFi, Bluetooth, Zigbee and other protocols to deliver truly holistic IoT functionalities.

“The upcoming 5G era will bring about four revolutionary technological enhancements: product connectivity, algorithms, interactions and ecosystems, driving the evolution from ‘product intelligence’ to ‘scenario intelligence’,” commented Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Viomi. “Viomi has been dedicated to exploring new technologies and applications in the 5G + IoT space and expects to be at the forefront and the standard bearer of 5G + IoT for the home environment. The launch of our 21Face Interactive Smart Screen (TV) is an important milestone in the realization of cross-scenario and cross-screen interactions, and completes our vision for the fully-integrated and screen-filled IoT @ Home lifestyle experience.”

The Company also introduced its own private home cloud service “Home SaaS” concept, offering rich media streaming content, cloud storage and improved AI interaction services, bringing users an enjoyable seamless experience while protecting their privacy and data safety.

“The development of our home cloud service, together with other content and service offerings, will allow us to provide users intelligent IoT solutions, based on the integration of software services and IoT products, with the support of big data and 5G infrastructure, further expanding and enhancing the IoT @ Home experience and providing additional value-creation opportunities,” added Mr. Chen.

In addition, the Company announced the expansion of its premium AI-centric “coKiing” brand, first launched in late 2019, with introductions of additional product categories across home scenarios.

“With the expansion of our premium ‘coKiing’ brand, we will be offering a complete, advanced and AI-centric product portfolio to high-end market, further strengthening our brand image, while diversifying our sales channels and consumer market targets, to drive premiumization and deliver additional growth prospects,” Mr. Chen added.

Other new and innovative products unveiled at the event included new lines of water purification systems with revolutionary purification technologies, such as the ROX 1600G water purifier product, with unique next-generation large-flux reverse osmosis capabilities.

The Company also introduced additions to its lines of 21Face large-screen refrigerators, washing machines, smart kitchen products and smart devices, among others.

“The introduction of other new and innovative products is a testament to our commitment to research and development, which will further strengthen our IoT product portfolio, and differentiate ourselves among peers. Going forward, we are fully committed to and confident in achieving our “3511” long-term objectives, our roadmap to becoming a large-scale, high-tech leader in the IoT @ Home space,” Mr. Chen concluded.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting of an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Viomi’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Viomi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company’s brand; trends and competition in global IoT-enabled smart home market; development and commercialization of new products, services and technologies; governmental policies relating to the Company’s industry and general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

