BLOOD COLLECTION AND PROCESSING SUPPLIES MCP-3

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude Recent Market Activity Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market to Witness Growth, Despite Challenges Developed Regions Dominate, Emerging Markets Drive Growth Blood Administration Sets Lead the Market, Reagents Drive Growth Sustained Growth in Blood Donations and Collections Rising Aging Population and Surgeries Drive Market Growth Market Outlook Market Restraints Blood Transfusion Rates Plunges - A Major Concern Increasing Management of Pre and Post-Operative Blood Needs - A Major cause for Decline in Demand Global Competitor Market Shares Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AdvaCare Pharma (USA) Beckman Coulter, Inc. (USA) Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA) Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany) Grifols International S.A. (Spain) Haemonetics Corporation (USA) Immucor, Inc. (USA) JMS Co. Ltd. (Japan) Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. (Japan) MacoPharma SA (France) Shanghai Transfusion Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Stago (France) Terumo Corporation (Japan) Terumo BCT, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Blood Conservation Takes Center Stage Industry Grappling with Blood Safety & Availability Issues Steps to Overcome Blood Shortage Problems Synthetic Substitutes to Meet Demand-Supply Gap in Blood Technological Advancements Continue to Sustain Growth Google’s Parent, Alphabet, Designing Microneedle-Based Wearable Blood Collection Technology Loop Medical Developing Needle-Free Blood Collection Device Manufacturing Companies form Strategic Alliances to Drive Innovation Automation Taps into Blood Market Automated Blood Processing Systems in Open Heart Surgeries Automated Systems in Cancer Disposable Blood Bags Market to Register Considerable Growth Focus on Blood Transfusion Risks Drive the Demand for Blood Bags Increasing Competition in the Blood Bags Market RFID Technology with Potential to Drastically Reduce Issues in Blood Bag Logistics Blood Collection Tubes Market Witnesses Growth Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Heads for Impressive Gains Competitive Landscape Blood Group Typing Segment to Remain Buoyant Snapshot of Slide Stainer Market An Insight into Global Blood Lancets Market Increasing Focus on Diagnostics to Benefit Safety Lancets Market Blood-Collection Grows Needle-Free Reagents - Key to Functionality of Hematology Analyzers Coagulation Reagents Market to Witness Steady Growth Overview of the World Blood Grouping Reagents Market Increasing Cancer Incidence Drives Use of Apheresis Equipment and Supplies New Technological Advances Emerge for Pain-Free Blood Draws

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Blood Administration Sets (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Blood Administration Sets (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Blood Administration Sets (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Blood Grouping Reagents (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Blood Grouping Reagents (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Blood Grouping Reagents (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Coagulation Reagents (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Coagulation Reagents (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Coagulation Reagents (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Blood Collection Tubes & Micro Collectors (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Blood Collection Tubes & Micro Collectors (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Blood Collection Tubes & Micro Collectors (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 16: Hematology Reagents (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Hematology Reagents (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Hematology Reagents (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Blood Collection Needles (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Blood Collection Needles (Product Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Blood Collection Needles (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 22: Blood Lancets (Product Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Blood Lancets (Product Segment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Blood Lancets (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Blood Bags (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Blood Bags (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Blood Bags (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 30: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: United States Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 33: United States Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Canadian Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 36: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 37: Japanese Market for Blood Collection and Processing Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 39: Japanese Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 40: Chinese Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 42: Chinese Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 43: European Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 44: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: European Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: European Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 47: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: European Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 49: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: French Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 51: French Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 52: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: German Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 54: German Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 55: Italian Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 57: Italian Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 58: United Kingdom Market for Blood Collection and Processing Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: United Kingdom Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 61: Rest of Europe Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 62: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: Rest of Europe Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 64: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Asia-Pacific Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 67: Rest of World Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Rest of World Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 69: Blood Collection and Processing Supplies Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 127

