LAVAL, Quebec, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urbanimmersive Inc. (“Urbanimmersive,” the “Company” or “UI”) (TSX VENTURE: UI) (OTC PINK: UBMRF) today announced select financial results and presents business highlights for the second quarter ended March 31, 2020. The interim consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) can be viewed on SEDAR at https://www.sedar.com/.
HIGHLIGHTS
OVERVIEW - IMPACT OF COVID-19
During this second quarter of 2020, the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) resulted in a major global health crisis which continues to affect the global economy and the financial markets. As a result, the Company has observed a progressive slowdown in the real estate market and progressive decrease in its revenues that has accelerated towards the end of the quarter, caused by the physical distancing restrictions and confinement imposed on its real estate photographers customers in North America. The Company has reacted rapidly to the situation by taking some targeted measures, will continue to assess the situation on a regular basis and take further actions, when necessary, to minimize the impact on the business.
When considering measures taken rapidly to alleviate the effects associated with COVID-19, its encouraging recent financial results, current liquidities and sound financial situation, the Company is confident to be in a position to pursue as planned its business plan and commercialization strategy in the future. Moreover, significant changes observed in customers behavior and needs combined to the Company’ existing and upcoming service offer that customers will benefit, particularly for the fast-growing demand for virtual tours (immersive 3D tours) tend to suggest that the Company could emerge even stronger from this crisis by consolidating its market leader position even more.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
|Three-month
period ended
March 31, 2020
|Three-month
period ended
March 31, 2019
|Six-month
period ended
March 31, 2020
|Six-month
period ended
March 31, 2019
|In thousands $
|In thousands $
|In thousands $
|In thousands $
|Gross Merchant Volume (GMV) *
|2,203
|2,019
|3,795
|3,761
|Revenues**
|891
|1,226
|1,492
|2,528
|COGS and direct charges
|194
|494
|225
|972
|Gross margin **
(before amortization)
|696
|732
|1,268
|1,556
|Amortization
|131
|115
|280
|244
|Operating expenses
|619
|711
|1,175
|1,776
|EBITDA
|78
|21
|92
|(220)
|Other expenses (revenues)
|227
|(153)
|424
|(1,250)
|Net income (loss)
|(308)
|59
|(638)
|721
|Basic net income (loss) per share
|(0.00)
|0.00
|(0.01)
|0.01
* GMV represents the value of all transactions performed by merchants using Urbanimmersive’s business solutions for invoicing and/or collecting payments for their services
** Change from gross to net billing method for merchants in March 2019
ACHIEVEMENTS
" During this second quarter in which we had to navigate through a challenging economic environment related to the COVID-19 global health and economic crisis, we are extremely proud of the results achieved. Although we observed a progressive slowdown in real estate activity throughout the course of the quarter which accelerated in the month of March as a result of the physical distancing restrictions and confinement imposed to real estate photographers in North America, we have, thanks to sustained efforts of our entire team, concluded a historic quarter for Urbanimmersive. From a financial standpoint, we were able to navigate through this challenging environment and still improve several of our financial metrics compared to the same period last year, whether in terms of gross merchant volume, gross margin, EBITDA, cash flows related to operating activities or cash in hand ”, said Ghislain Lemire, President and CEO of Urbanimmersive.
“In this quarter, we have also launched a beta version of our new innovative immersive 3D tours (3D Pocket WebsiteTM) which represent the perfect match between our 3D emulator technology and our Tourbuzz transactional platform which, in the current context of physical distancing, will no longer simply serve as a high added value marketing service but rather become a necessity for many professional photographers. Its cost and time-effective production and post-production processes, its high-quality images and its capacity to be run offline make it a unique product with a major competitive advantage in this market and timing could not have been better to launch it. In addition, with the recent acquisition of Immersolution, a reseller of 3D photographic equipment, we have now positioned ourselves to be able to offer a full set of solutions to our customers while benefiting from additional revenues and cashflows through the crisis. With its versatility and unique features, this new product (3D Pocket WebsiteTM) should diversify our activities in new markets such as the commercial and industrial markets and to accelerate our growth ", said Ghislain Lemire.
About Urbanimmersive
Urbanimmersive is a SaaS business management solution that provides mission-critical solutions to visual content providers serving the real estate residential, commercial, construction, and local business markets. Urbanimmersive’ platform helps customers to increase operational productivity and delivering the full potential of visual content creations through leading-edge websites builder tool, AI-backed image indexing, robust file transfer systems, and interactive visual technology solutions. The firm's core technology is a 3D emulator powered by a visual content recognition post-production algorithm that delivers online and offline alternatives to traditional 3D engines for the creation of immersive digital environments. Learn more at urbanimmersive.com.
Caution of Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. Such statements relating to, among other things, the prospects for the company to enhance operating results, are necessarily subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant in scope and nature. These uncertainties may cause actual results to differ from information contained herein. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of the management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management estimates or opinions change.
