AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Savanorių pr. 28, LT-03116 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid hereby informs that on 21st May 2020 Court of Appeal delivered judgment in the case under the claim of UAB MT Group regarding decisions of the GIPL procurement commission.

The Court of Appeal upheld the decision of the court of first instance. The court of first instance upheld the results of the GIPL tender for the works.

