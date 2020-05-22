SEATTLE, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A floor scrubber is a floor cleaning device, equipped with simple tools such as floor brush or floor mop. It is in the form of a walk-behind or a ride-on machine, in order to clean larger areas by injecting water and cleaning solution, lifting, and scrubbing floor. Industrial floor scrubbers have been used in a number of end-use sectors including warehousing, transportation, hospitality, and pharmaceuticals. Technological advancements in robotics have led to the development of autonomous floor scrubbing robots that are now widely available across the globe.

The global Industrial Floor Scrubber market is estimated to account for US$ 485,650.2Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5 % over the forecasted period 2020-27.

Market Drivers

Incorporation of advanced technology is expected to support growth of the global industrial floor scrubbers market during the forecast period

The incorporation of the latest technology has increased in the recent past. This incorporation is not limited to green technology only since it includes smart machines as well as robotics. This is done to enhance the efficiency of industrial floor scrubbers. Many end-use industries are such as hospitality are increasingly adopting advanced industrial floor scrubbers for enhanced quality and rapid cleaning.

High growth of warehouse and supply chain industry is expected to boost the global industrial floor scrubbers market growth over the forecast period

Rapid expansion of e-commerce and shipping sectors has led to high growth warehouse and supply chain industry. Various industries are constructing large warehouses to store their products. Such large facilities require high-performance industrial scrubbers for regular cleaning and maintenance.

Market Opportunities

GPS-integrated industrial floor scrubbers can provide lucrative opportunities

Incorporation advanced technologies such as Wi-Fi, GPS, performance data, etc. can provide major opportunities for market players. These technologies can offer maintenance alert for supervisors thereby reducing the incidence of frequent breakdowns and unwarranted expenditure. Major companies in the market can provide novel products and gain a competitive edge in the market.

Advent of compact floor scrubbers can offer excellent business opportunities

Compact industrial floor scrubbers are in high demand from various end-use industries. Compact floor scrubbers are easy to use and require low maintenance. Moreover, these scrubbers can reach out in complex and tight locations effectively where normal floor scrubbers cannot be used.

Key Takeaways

North America holds the dominant position in the global Industrial Floor Scrubber market and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2020-27. This is owing to increasing demand from the hypermarkets (giant retail stores) in the North America region. For Instance, In April 2019, Walmart made a deal with Tenant company, a manufacturer of floor scrubber equipment to deliver automated T7AMR (automated mobile robot) across all the Walmart stores in U.S.

Among End-Industry segment, Manufacturing & Warehousing sub segment is expected to dominate the global Industrial Floor Scrubber market over the forecasted period 2020-27. This is owing to wide application areas of Floor Scrubbers in manufacturing facilities and warehouses. Moreover companies also developed customized cleaning solutions for the manufacturing industry. For instance, Nilfisk Group, a manufacturer of cleaning equipment offers customized cleaning solutions to manufactures.

Among type segment Walk-behind Scrubber sub segment is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for global Industrial Floor Scrubber market as these equipment have various advantages. Walk behind scrub are beneficial for building with ramps and inclines. Moreover, the walk behind scrubber are compact than the ride on scrubbers and they are also easy to handle.

Competitive Section

Major players operating in the global industrial floor scrubbers market are Hako Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG, Factory Cat, Ecovacs Robotics, Nilfisk-Advance, Inc., Tennant Company, Bortek Industries, Inc., iRobot Corporation, and Tornado Industries, Inc.

Key Developments

Key companies in the market are involved in partnerships and joint ventures, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in November 2019, Alfred Karcher GmbH & Co. KG formed a joint venture ISSA Show North America in partnership with Brain Corp to bring autonomous solutions. Major market players are focused on product development, in order to expand the product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, Ecovacs Robotics introduced two industrial scrubbers and vacuuming models named DEEBOT OZMO 920 and 950.

Market Segmentation:

By Type

Walk-behind Scrubbers

Ride-on Scrubbers

Robotic Floor Scrubbers

By End-use Industry

Transportation

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Government

Education

Hospitality

Manufacturing & Warehousing

Retail & Food

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America





