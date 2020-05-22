New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "COVID-19 Impact on IT Infrastructure Equipment - Thematic Research" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05897282/?utm_source=GNW





The speed with which COVID-19 became a major international crisis took entire populations, governments, and businesses by surprise. The enforced move to working from home immediately put IT infrastructure under significant pressure.



Despite uncertainty over whether it could support remote working at scale, IT infrastructure coped well in the first stage of the crisis. However, with countries only coming out of lockdown in stages, there will be a long-term need for IT infrastructure - data centers, cloud IT, and networking - to support changing business practices.



This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global IT infrastructure equipment sector.

It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19.

This generates a leading indicator of future performance.



COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies' ability to cope with extreme shocks.

COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the IT infrastructure equipment sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

