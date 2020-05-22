New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Audiological Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485927/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$9.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hearing Aids will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$148.1 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$122.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hearing Aids will reach a market size of US$497.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Audiology Devices - A Review Recent Market Activity Growth Drivers and Restraints Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Outlook Hearing Aids Market Review Cochlear Implants - The Fastest Growing Product Segment Developed Markets - Traditional Revenue Contributors Emerging Markets - Underpenetrated with Immense Growth Potential Overcoming Social Stigma - Critical to Boost Penetration Hearing Loss - Global Landscape A Snapshot of Global Hearing Loss Statistics Rising Prevalence of Age-Related Hearing Loss Increasing Hearing Impairment among Younger Population Global Competitor Market Shares Audiological Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AUDITDATA A/S (Denmark) Cochlear Limited (Australia) GN ReSound A/S (Denmark) Med-EL Medical Electronics (Austria) Natus Medical Incorporated (USA) Sivantos Pte. Ltd (Singapore) Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland) Advanced Bionics Corporation (USA) Phonak AG (Switzerland) Starkey Hearing Technologies (USA) Widex A/S (Denmark) William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark) Bernafon AG (Switzerland) Oticon A/S (Denmark) Oticon Medical AB (Sweden) Sonic Innovations, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations Drive Penetration of Hearing Aids Next-Generation Hearing Aids to Extend Functionality beyond Hearing Wearables/Hearables - An Emerging Alternative PSAPs Draw Attention Smart Glasses - Heralding a New Revolution RIC/RITE Hearing Aids Gain Share Hearing Aid Suppliers Eye Rechargeable Batteries Market Ramps Up Miniaturization Digital Technology Takes Precedence Binaural Fittings Market to Grow Consumers Demand More Value-Added Features Customization - The Driving Force behind Product Specialization Growing Need to Curb Healthcare Costs to Spur Demand for Audiology Devices E-Commerce Boom to Buoy Growth in Hearing Aids Market Hearing Aids and the World of Connectivity Exciting Possibilities Afforded by Hearing Aid Compatible Smartphones Mobile Hearing Apps Ecosystem Continues to Expand Disposable Hearing Aids

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Audiological Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Audiological Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Audiological Devices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Hearing Aids (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Hearing Aids (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Hearing Aids (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Cochlear Implants (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Cochlear Implants (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Cochlear Implants (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: BAHA/BAHS (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: BAHA/BAHS (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: BAHA/BAHS (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Diagnostic Devices (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Diagnostic Devices (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Diagnostic Devices (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Digital (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Digital (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Digital (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Analog (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Analog (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Analog (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Retail Sales (Channel) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Retail Sales (Channel) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Retail Sales (Channel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Government Purchases (Channel) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Government Purchases (Channel) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 27: Government Purchases (Channel) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: E-commerce (Channel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: E-commerce (Channel) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 30: E-commerce (Channel) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Audiological Devices Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: United States Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Audiological Devices Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 33: United States Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million in the United States by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 35: United States Audiological Devices Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 36: United States Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: United States Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Audiological Devices Market in the United States by Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 39: United States Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 40: Canadian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Canadian Audiological Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 42: Audiological Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 43: Audiological Devices Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 44: Audiological Devices Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: Canadian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Canadian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Canadian Audiological Devices Historic Market Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 48: Audiological Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 49: Japanese Market for Audiological Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Audiological Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Japanese Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 52: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 53: Audiological Devices Market in Japan in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 54: Japanese Audiological Devices Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Japanese Market for Audiological Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Audiological Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Japanese Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 58: Chinese Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: Chinese Audiological Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 61: Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 62: Chinese Audiological Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 63: Audiological Devices Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 64: Chinese Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 66: Chinese Audiological Devices Market by Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Audiological Devices Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 67: European Audiological Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 68: Audiological Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: European Audiological Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: European Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 71: Audiological Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: European Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: European Audiological Devices Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 74: European Audiological Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 75: Audiological Devices Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 76: European Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020-2027 Table 77: Audiological Devices Market in Europe in US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: European Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 79: Audiological Devices Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: French Audiological Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: French Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 82: French Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 83: French Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 84: French Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: Audiological Devices Market in France by Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: French Audiological Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 87: French Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 88: Audiological Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: German Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 90: German Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 91: German Audiological Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 92: Audiological Devices Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 93: German Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 94: Audiological Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: German Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 96: German Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 97: Italian Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 98: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 99: Italian Audiological Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 100: Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 101: Italian Audiological Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 102: Audiological Devices Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 103: Italian Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 105: Italian Audiological Devices Market by Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Audiological Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Audiological Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: United Kingdom Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 110: Audiological Devices Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 111: United Kingdom Audiological Devices Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: United Kingdom Market for Audiological Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Audiological Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2012-2019 Table 114: United Kingdom Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 115: Spanish Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Spanish Audiological Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 117: Audiological Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 118: Audiological Devices Market Analysis in Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 119: Audiological Devices Market in Spain: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 120: Spanish Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Spanish Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 122: Spanish Audiological Devices Historic Market Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 123: Audiological Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 124: Russian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Audiological Devices Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 126: Russian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 127: Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million in Russia by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 128: Russian Audiological Devices Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 129: Russian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Russian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 131: Audiological Devices Market in Russia by Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 132: Russian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 133: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 134: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 135: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 137: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 138: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 139: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020-2027 Table 140: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Rest of Europe Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 142: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 143: Audiological Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 145: Audiological Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 146: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 147: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 148: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 149: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 150: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Audiological Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 152: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 153: Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 154: Audiological Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Australian Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 156: Australian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Australian Audiological Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 158: Audiological Devices Market in Australia: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 159: Australian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Audiological Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Australian Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 162: Australian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 163: Indian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 164: Indian Audiological Devices Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 165: Audiological Devices Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 166: Audiological Devices Market Analysis in India in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 167: Audiological Devices Market in India: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 168: Indian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Indian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Indian Audiological Devices Historic Market Review by Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 171: Audiological Devices Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 172: Audiological Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 173: South Korean Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 174: Audiological Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 175: Audiological Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 176: South Korean Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 177: Audiological Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 178: Audiological Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 179: South Korean Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 180: Audiological Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Audiological Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 185: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 186: Rest of Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Audiological Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 188: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Rest of Asia-Pacific Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 190: Latin American Audiological Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 191: Audiological Devices Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Latin American Audiological Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 193: Latin American Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 195: Latin American Audiological Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 196: Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 197: Latin American Audiological Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 198: Audiological Devices Market in Latin America : Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Latin American Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 201: Latin American Audiological Devices Market by Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 202: Argentinean Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 203: Audiological Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 204: Argentinean Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Argentinean Audiological Devices Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 206: Argentinean Audiological Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 207: Audiological Devices Market in Argentina: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 208: Argentinean Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020-2027 Table 209: Audiological Devices Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 210: Argentinean Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 211: Audiological Devices Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: Brazilian Audiological Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 213: Brazilian Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: Brazilian Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 215: Brazilian Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 216: Brazilian Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: Audiological Devices Market in Brazil by Channel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 218: Brazilian Audiological Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 219: Brazilian Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 220: Audiological Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 221: Mexican Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 222: Mexican Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 223: Mexican Audiological Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 224: Audiological Devices Market in Mexico: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 225: Mexican Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 226: Audiological Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 227: Mexican Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 228: Mexican Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 229: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2

to 2027 Table 230: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 231: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 232: Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million in Rest of Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 233: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 234: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 235: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 236: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 237: Rest of Latin America Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 238: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 239: Audiological Devices Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 240: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 241: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 242: The Middle East Audiological Devices Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 243: Audiological Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 244: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 245: Audiological Devices Market in the Middle East: Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019 Table 246: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 247: The Middle East Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 248: The Middle East Audiological Devices Historic Market by Channel in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 249: Audiological Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Channel for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 250: Iranian Market for Audiological Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 251: Audiological Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 252: Iranian Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 253: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 254: Audiological Devices Market in Iran in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 255: Iranian Audiological Devices Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 256: Iranian Market for Audiological Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 257: Audiological Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2012-2019 Table 258: Iranian Audiological Devices Market Share Analysis by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 259: Israeli Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 260: Audiological Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 261: Israeli Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 262: Israeli Audiological Devices Market Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 263: Israeli Audiological Devices Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 264: Audiological Devices Market in Israel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 265: Israeli Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Channel: 2020-2027 Table 266: Audiological Devices Market in Israel in US$ Million by Channel: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 267: Israeli Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 268: Saudi Arabian Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 269: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 270: Saudi Arabian Audiological Devices Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 271: Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 272: Saudi Arabian Audiological Devices Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 273: Audiological Devices Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 274: Saudi Arabian Audiological Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 275: Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 276: Saudi Arabian Audiological Devices Market by Channel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 277: Audiological Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 278: United Arab Emirates Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 279: Audiological Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 280: Audiological Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027 Table 281: United Arab Emirates Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 282: Audiological Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 283: Audiological Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 284: United Arab Emirates Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 285: Audiological Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 286: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 287: Rest of Middle East Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 288: Rest of Middle East Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 289: Rest of Middle East Audiological Devices Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 290: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019 Table 291: Rest of Middle East Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 292: Audiological Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Channel for the Period 2020-2027 Table 293: Rest of Middle East Audiological Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Channel: 2012-2019 Table 294: Rest of Middle East Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 295: African Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 296: Audiological Devices Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 297: African Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 298: Audiological Devices Market in US$ Million in Africa by Technology: 2020-2027 Table 299: African Audiological Devices Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019 Table 300: African Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 301: African Audiological Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Channel: 2020 to 2027 Table 302: Audiological Devices Market in Africa by Channel: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 303: African Audiological Devices Market Share Breakdown by Channel: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 57

