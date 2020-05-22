Kitchener, Waterloo, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global learning technology leader D2L announced today that Brightspace has once again been named a CODiE award winner by the Software and Information Industry Association, based in Washington, D.C.

Brightspace is the winner in two categories: Best K-12 Learning Management Solution, and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff.

The CODiE awards are a peer-recognition program founded in 1986 to evaluate and promote excellence in the software and information industries. Due to COVID-19, the awards were presented as part of a virtual celebration on May 18 and 19, 2020.

“We are delighted with this news and to receive recognition from peers in the software industry is truly high praise.” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “This back to back win is especially gratifying because it reflects our ongoing commitment to all the stakeholders we work so hard to serve – learners, teachers and staff – and helping them build experiences that they love. Plus, it is a reminder that innovation, like education, never stops. There’s always more to do and ways to improve. On behalf of everyone at D2L, thanks to SIIA for organizing the awards once again, especially this year in light of the challenges presented by COVID-19.”

Details about the winning products can be found at https://www.siia.net/codie/Winners-Finalists/2020-Winners .

ABOUT THE CODIE AWARDS

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

ABOUT BRIGHTSPACE

Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built by educators, for educators that works on any device. It is a secure, worry-free platform that allows you to create engaging courses using your technology to fit your needs. With Brightspace, you can easily set up individualized learning paths for your students, keep them on track with automated nudges, give them personalized feedback and engage them through gamification, social tools, video and other powerful features.

Brightspace is the only learning platform chosen as a partner of the National Federation of the Blind’s Centre of Excellence in Nonvisual Access. Brightspace was named the #1 LMS for Next-Gen Online Teaching and Learning by Ovum Research, #1 in Adaptive Learning by eLearning Magazine and Aragon Research also included D2L in its Hot Vendors In Learning list . Brightspace was also named the Best K-12 Learning Management System and Best Professional Learning Solution for Faculty and Administrative Staff at the SIIA CODiE Awards . To learn more, visit the Higher Education and K-12 pages on our website.

ABOUT D2L

D2L believes learning is the foundation upon which all progress and achievement rests. Working closely with organizations globally, D2L has transformed the way millions of people learn online and in the classroom. Learn more about D2L for schools, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .

