China’s iron ore production is the fifth-largest globally and is forecast to decline by 2% in 2020 to 114.2Mt due to the impact of COVID-19. Between January and February, the operating rates at private iron ore mines declined from 34.9% to 29.6% and overall China’s iron ore production declined by 4.6% year-on year. During the first quarter of 2020 several mines and plants had to temporarily cease production activities, deliveries and shipments were either delayed or rescheduled, and there was a shortage of workers, who could not return to mine sites owing to the prolonged Lunar New Year holidays followed by transportation issues due to lockdown.



As a result of the slowdown in domestic production, iron ore imports grew by 1.5% year-on-year in January and February 2020 to reach 176.8Mt. However, purchases accumulated at ports due to transportation challenges owing to the lockdown and by 7 February inventory at ports had reached a three-month high of 131.1Mt. Looking ahead, production is expected to post a forecast period (2020-2024) CAGR of 1.0%, to reach 118.8Mt in 2024. Growth will be relatively flat due to the elimination of inefficient steel capacity, as part of the three-year “Blue Sky” environmental initiative, which runs through 2020.



- The report analyses impact of coronavirus on China’s iron ore mining industry, with details of reserves, production, consumption trends and forecasts, the competitive landscape and listing of the major active, exploration and development projects. The report also explains the impact of COVID-19 on China’s iron ore demand.



