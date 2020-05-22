Helsinki, Finland – May 22, 2020 – Press Release



SSH Communications Security Corporation announced that SSH founder and largest shareholder Tatu Ylönen has today sold 6.4 million shares in SSH to investment fund Accendo Capital SICAV, SIF. The amount corresponds to approximately 16.5% of the company’s total shares outstanding.



Accendo Capital is an investment fund focusing on creating shareholder value through active ownership in publicly listed Northern European companies that are driving, or benefiting from, technological innovation. The fund, which was launched in 2008, was in April 2020 awarded by HedgeNordic for having the highest net return during the 5-year period 2015-2019.

"We are investing in SSH because of its unique world-class expertise. We want to help the company reach its full potential in the growing cybersecurity market, and will work in collaboration with SSH founder Mr. Ylönen and the SSH team," said Henri Österlund, founder of Accendo Capital.

Tatu Ylönen said: "I welcome Henri and Accendo to SSH as shareholders. Accendo has a successful track record as an active owner in technology companies such as Okmetic and Remedy Entertainment. I look forward to their insights and engagement in driving SSH forward."



Investor Briefing on Monday, May 25, 2020

A conference call for investors, analysts, and members of the media will be held on Monday, May 25, 2020, at 11.00 EET. Mr. Tatu Ylönen, Mr. Henri Österlund, and SSH CEO Mr. Teemu Tunkelo will be present in the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please register no later than 10.30 on Monday, May 25, 2020 by sending an email to jussi.mononen@ssh.com. Conference call links will be sent to registered participants by email before the start of the conference calls.



About SSH Communications Security Corporation

SSH helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. SSH has over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organiza­tions in all verticals. SSH is committed to helping customers thrive in the cloud era with solu­tions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. For more information, please visit www.ssh.com .



For more information:

Tatu Ylönen

tatu.ylonen@ssh.com

Accendo Capital

Henri Österlund

henri.osterlund@accendofund.com

tel. +376 632 701

SSH Communications Security Corporation

Teemu Tunkelo, CEO

teemu.tunkelo@ssh.com

tel. +358 40 5499605