May 22, 2020 09:45 ET

May 22, 2020 09:45 ET





SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions



SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ylönen, Tatu Juhani

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj

LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09_20200522145319_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-05-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008270

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,858,650 Unit price: 1.25 EUR

(2): Volume: 4,541,350 Unit price: 1.25 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 6,400,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.25 EUR





For further information, please contact:

Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com