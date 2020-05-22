FLAGGING NOTIFICATION UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE FINNISH SECURITIES MARKETS ACT
SSH Communications Security Corporation has today received to following flagging notification concerning the shares in SSH Communications Security Corporation:
1. Issuer of shares
SSH Communications Security Corporation, 1035804-9
2. Shareowners obliged to give notification
Accendo Capital SICAV SIF, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg
3. Reason for notification
SSH Communications Security has received today an announcement that Accendo Capital has bought 6.400.000 shares and its holdings now exceed 15% of votes and shares in SSH Communications Security.
4. Share of the ownership in the company
Accendo Capital now owns 6.400.000 shares and votes in SSH Communications Security Corporation, corresponding 16.494% of all shares and votes in SSH Communications Security Corporation.
SSH Communications Security Corporation has a total of 38.802.233 shares and votes. The Company has one share series, each share entitling to one vote.
Helsinki, 22 May 2020
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION
Niklas Nordström
CFO
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
Major media
www.ssh.com
SSH Communications Security Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
SSH Communications Security Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: