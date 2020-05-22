New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microwavable Foods Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05485922/?utm_source=GNW

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Microwavable Foods: Meeting Ever-Changing Culinary Demands & Enabling Cooking Perfection in Few Hot Minutes Recent Market Activity Microwave Packaging Advancements Transform the Microwave Cooking Experience Global Market Outlook Global Competitor Market Shares Microwavable Foods Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. (USA) Bellisio Foods, Inc. (USA) BRF S.A. (Brazil) Campbell Soup Company (USA) Conagra Brands, Inc. (USA) Cremonini S.p.A. (Italy) Dawn Farm Foods Limited (Ireland) General Mills, Inc. (USA) Gunnar Dafgård AB (Sweden) Hormel Foods Corporation (USA) Itoham Foods, Inc. (Japan) Kellogg Company (USA) Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (Canada) McCain Foods Limited (Canada) Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland) Pinnacle Foods, Inc. (USA) Birds Eye Group, Inc. (USA) San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. (The Philippines) Schwan's Company (USA) The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Frozen Food Renaissance & the Ready Meals Revolution Drives Healthy Growth in Demand for Microwavable Foods Food Processors Try to Eliminate Myths about Frozen Microwavable Foods Frozen Ready Meals Lead the Pack Value-Added Microwave Oven Blanched Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Gain Prominence Growing Interest in Frozen Microwavable Seafood Meals Augur Well for the Market The Millennials and their Preference for Cooking at Home Benefit Market Demand Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Witness Steady Growth in Demand Innovations in Shelf-Stable Microwavable Foods Packaging to Spur Growth Changing Landscape of Packaging for Shelf-Stable Foods Convenience Factor Drive Adaptation of Popular Snack Foods to the Microwave Microwavable Popcorn Feels the Heat with Growing Competition from RTE Popcorn Growing Focus on Health and Wellness Drives Innovation in Microwavable Foods MATS: Long Term Freshness of Prepared Meals without Refrigeration Select Innovative Healthy Microwavable Meal Options Packaged Foods Demand Patterns Focus on the "Microwavability" Factor Microwavable Ethnic Cuisine: The Order of the Day Healthy Eating Brings the Spotlight on Steam Cooked Vegetables Revival of Interest in Microwave Ovens & Steady Launch of Technically Advanced Models Signal Opportunities Whirlpool® Smart Front Control Range Smart Microwave Cover Tovala 'Smart Oven' to Cook Food Better Microwave Oven with Radio Frequency Technology Freescale's New Microwave Model Replace 50-Year-Old Technology Microwave Ovens: Improved, Altered & Perfected to Meet Native Requirements RF Microwave: A New Wave of Cooking? Microwaving Bakery Products Unravel the Complications of a Longstanding Problem Microwavable Food Packaging: Redefining Convenience and Simplifying Food Preparation Convenience Packaging: The Precedent to Efficient Microwavable Packaging Innovations in Microwavable Food Packaging Contribute to Market Growth Favorable Demographic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Expanding Global Population Shrinking Family Size Burgeoning Middle Class Population Rapid Urbanization Rising Women Workforce Aging Population Kids Emerge as a Lucrative Demographic Target for Microwavable Foods

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Microwavable Foods Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Microwavable Foods Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Microwavable Foods Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Frozen Microwavable Foods (Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Frozen Microwavable Foods (Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Frozen Microwavable Foods (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Chilled Microwavable Foods (Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Chilled Microwavable Foods (Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Chilled Microwavable Foods (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods (Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Shelf Stable Microwavable Foods (Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Microwavable Foods Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Microwavable Foods Market in the United States by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Microwavable Foods Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 18: Microwavable Foods Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Microwavable Foods: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Microwavable Foods Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Microwavable Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Microwavable Foods Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Microwavable Foods Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Microwavable Foods Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Microwavable Foods Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Microwavable Foods Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 29: Microwavable Foods Market in Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Microwavable Foods Market in France by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Microwavable Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Microwavable Foods Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Microwavable Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Microwavable Foods Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Microwavable Foods: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Microwavable Foods Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Microwavable Foods Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 45: Microwavable Foods Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Microwavable Foods Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 50: Microwavable Foods Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Microwavable Foods Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Microwavable Foods Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Microwavable Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Microwavable Foods Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Microwavable Foods Historic Market Review by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 63: Microwavable Foods Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Microwavable Foods Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: Microwavable Foods Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Microwavable Foods: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Microwavable Foods Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Microwavable Foods Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 71: Microwavable Foods Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Microwavable Foods Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Microwavable Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Microwavable Foods Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 77: Microwavable Foods Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Microwavable Foods Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Microwavable Foods Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Microwavable Foods Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: Microwavable Foods Market in Rest of Latin America by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Microwavable Foods Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Microwavable Foods Historic Market by Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Microwavable Foods Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Microwavable Foods: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Microwavable Foods Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Microwavable Foods Market Share Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027 Table 98: Microwavable Foods Market in Israel in US$ Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Microwavable Foods Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Microwavable Foods Market by Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Microwavable Foods Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 105: Microwavable Foods Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Microwavable Foods Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Microwavable Foods Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Microwavable Foods Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Microwavable Foods Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Microwavable Foods Market Share Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 48

