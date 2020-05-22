Come get your burger on in Ketchikan, Alaska at 108 Tap House and Burger Bar. We provide a unique experience from craft burgers to craft drinks. Check us out! You'll want to come back for more.

Ketchikan, Alaska, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George Bernard Shaw said, "There is no sincerer love than the love of food." Everyone at 108 Tap House and Burger Bar exemplifies this. Cape Fox Corporation is excited to announce the grand opening of our new restaurant, 108 Tap House and Burger Bar. This historic location was initially erected in 1900 and is located in downtown Ketchikan, Alaska. We are excited to bring a new kind of dining experience to Ketchikan. Everyone here, from the chef to the bartenders, has put their heart into our restaurant, and it shows with beautiful décor, excellent food, and service with a smile.

At 108 Tap House and Burger Bar, we make sure to provide you with a meal you love and the ambiance you seek, and we do it with style. This restaurant is no ordinary burger bar. You can find your traditional pub burger and so much more, including the Bahn Mi Burger, Firehouse Burger, Cowboy Burger, our Alaska Burger with real elk meat, and so many more choices. We also offer traditional Indian tacos, hummus fries, and tempura mushrooms. Have we got your taste buds fired up yet?

108 Tap House also specializes in its craft cocktails. You can come in and ask for a coconut milk margarita or a celery sour, and one of our talented bartenders will whip it right up.

Cape Fox is ready to welcome you to our new restaurant, 108 Taphouse and Burger Bar. Over the weeks of quarantine, people often missed companionship, great food, and unique dining experiences. We are open to provide just that to you. We have been ready to welcome everyone, so come in and get a taste of Alaska, have a cocktail, and just relax in a warm, inviting environment. 108 Tap House and Burger Bar is open!

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation

Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services; and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more

Heather Kaiser Cape Fox Corporation 703.686.2340 hkaiser@capefoxss.com