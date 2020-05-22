Washington, DC, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Union Mission, the oldest private social service agency in Washington, D.C., today unveiled a new, state-of-the-art disinfecting walkthrough Cleanse Portal to help protect its employees and guests from harmful pathogens, including COVID-19. The Portal was donated by Washington Capitals star center Lars Eller and the developer of the technology, Healthe®.

“I want to thank Lars Eller and Healthe for this generous donation that will greatly assist in our continuous and aggressive sanitizing efforts,” said Central Union Mission President/CEO, Joseph J. Mettimano. “Washington, D.C. and the at-risk community that we serve daily has been especially hard hit by this devastating disease. Therefore, we need to do all that we can to protect our facility, employees and especially our guests who are highly susceptible.”

“There has been a lot of focus on supporting frontline workers and first responders in this pandemic, and that’s really important, but I want to make sure the homeless community isn’t overlooked,” said Eller. “Many of us are fortunate to be able to stay home and avoid exposure to the virus, but there are a lot of people in our city who don’t have access to a safe haven like that. I’m honored to be able to donate this Portal to Central Union Mission and help reduce the risk that their employees and guests are exposed to COVID-19 and other harmful pathogens.”

Now in his 11th NHL season, Eller propelled the Capitals to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history after scoring the winning goal in Game 5 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.



The Cleanse® Portal is a free-standing walkthrough arch that uses human-safe Far-UVC light to inactivate bacteria and viruses on skin, clothing and goods in as little as 20 seconds. The Portal can be deployed near entrances, internal doorways and other high-traffic areas to disinfect people and goods entering a clean area.

It is part of Healthe’s Cleanse Series, a suite of continuous sanitization products that utilize UVA, UVC and human-safe Far-UVC light to inactivate viruses and bacteria on surfaces and in the air around the clock.

“We have been working for years to harness the powerful properties of light to care for people, said Fred Maxik, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Healthe. “We have now taken the next innovative step to enhance that care by giving businesses and organizations like Central Union Mission powerful and effective solutions to help protect the public against the spread of viruses and risk of infection.”

About Central Union Mission:

Central Union Mission is a faith-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the oldest private social service agency in Washington, DC. In addition to its emergency shelter, which provides almost 60,000 bed-nights each year, the Mission operates a holistic, Christ-centered transformation and workforce development program for men, provides benefits for veterans, helps people overcome addictions, operates a food and clothing distribution center which provides food for over 4000 people each month, runs a camp for underprivileged children, and offers a ministry to families and senior citizens. Charity Navigator has rated Central Union Mission, GuideStar awarded Central Union Mission a Gold Seal for our financial transparency and GreatNonProfits has given Central Union Mission a Top-Rated award.

About Healthe:

Healthe is the technology leader in developing and deploying sanitization, circadian and biological lighting solutions that inactivate viruses and bacteria in the air and on surfaces, regulate the body’s internal clock, boost performance and enhance sleep. Learn more at www.healthelighting.com and join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

