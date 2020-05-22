New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Kidney Stone Management Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478522/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$561.6 Thousand by the year 2025, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$14.8 Thousand to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$12.9 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy will reach a market size of US$29.3 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$112.7 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





KIDNEY STONE MANAGEMENT DEVICES

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Rise in incidence of Urolithiasis Drives Demand for Kidney Stone Management Devices Demand Key Market Drivers Market Restraints Recent Market Activity Global Competitor Market Shares Kidney Stone Management Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Kidney Stone Management Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2025 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Becton Dickinson and Company (USA) Boston Scientific Corporation (USA) Coloplast Group (Denmark) Cook Medical (USA) DirexGroup (Germany) Dornier MedTech (Germany) EDAP TMS SA (France) E.M.S. Electro Medical Systems S.A. (Switzerland) Lumenis Ltd. (Israel) New Star Lasers, Inc. (USA) Olympus Corp. (Japan) Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany) Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Storz Medical AG (Switzerland)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Developed Regions Dominate the Market Emerging Countries Offer Brighter Growth Prospects A Peek into Incidence and Prevalence of Urolithiasis Noteworthy Trends Rise in Popularity of 'Tubeless' Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy Flexible Ureteroscopes Drive Adoption of Intracorporeal Ureteroscopy ESWL Sustains Growth amid Other Alternative Treatment Approaches Dornier MedTech Unveils World's First Smart Lithotripter Manufacturers Focus on Development of Lithotripters for Small Hospitals Rise in Demand for Holmium Lasers Demand for Ureteral Stents remains Steady Demographic Factors Influence Urological Devices Market Rising Tide of Lifestyle Diseases - The Grim Reality Fueling Growth in Renal Diseases Global Diabetic Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Kidney Stone Management Devices Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Kidney Stone Management Devices Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (Treatment Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (Treatment Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Extracorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy (Treatment Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (Treatment Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (Treatment Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Percutaneous Nephrolithotomy (Treatment Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 Table 10: Intracorporeal Lithotripsy (Treatment Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Intracorporeal Lithotripsy (Treatment Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Intracorporeal Lithotripsy (Treatment Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Table 13: United States Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the United States by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Review by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019 Table 18: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Kidney Stone Management Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Kidney Stone Management Devices Market by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Table 25: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Demand Scenario in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027 Table 29: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Europe in US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in France by Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Kidney Stone Management Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 43: Spanish Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Spanish Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Review by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019 Table 45: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 RUSSIA Table 46: Russian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Russia by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 48: Russian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 49: Rest of Europe Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027 Table 50: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of Europe in US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 51: Rest of Europe Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 52: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 53: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 54: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 55: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 56: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 57: Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 58: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 59: Australian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 60: Australian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 61: Indian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 62: Indian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Review by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019 Table 63: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 64: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: South Korean Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 66: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 67: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Kidney Stone Management Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 70: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Trends by Region/Country in US$: 2020-2027 Table 71: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Latin America in US$ by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 72: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 73: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: Latin American Kidney Stone Management Devices Market by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 ARGENTINA Table 76: Argentinean Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027 Table 77: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Argentina in US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Argentinean Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 79: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Brazil by Treatment Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Brazilian Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Scenario in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Brazilian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MEXICO Table 82: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Mexican Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 84: Mexican Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 85: Rest of Latin America Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2

to 2027 Table 86: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of Latin America by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 87: Rest of Latin America Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 88: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 89: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$: 2012-2019 Table 90: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2

to 2027 Table 92: The Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market by Treatment Type in US$: 2012-2019 Table 93: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Treatment Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 IRAN Table 94: Iranian Market for Kidney Stone Management Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 95: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 96: Iranian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Analysis by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 97: Israeli Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020-2027 Table 98: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Israel in US$ by Treatment Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 99: Israeli Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 100: Saudi Arabian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Growth Prospects in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 101: Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 102: Saudi Arabian Kidney Stone Management Devices Market by Treatment Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 103: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 104: United Arab Emirates Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 105: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 106: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 107: Rest of Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices Historic Market Analysis in US$ by Treatment Type: 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Middle East Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 109: African Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Estimates and Projections in US$ by Treatment Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 110: Kidney Stone Management Devices Market in Africa by Treatment Type: A Historic Review in US$ for 2012-2019 Table 111: African Kidney Stone Management Devices Market Share Breakdown by Treatment Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 48

