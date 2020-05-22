Bid procedure 29 May 2020

Bonds Government bond SGB 1061 (SE0011281922) 2029-11-12

Government bond SGB 1062 (SE0013935319) 2031-05-12









Bid date Friday 29 May 2020

Bid times 0900-1000 hours (CEST) on the Bid date

Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1061

SEK 1 000 million ± SEK 250 million in issue SGB 1062







Maximum volume 2,0 billion SEK





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue SGB 1061

A maximum of SEK 1 000 million per bid in issue SGB 1062

Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid

Expected allocation time No later than 1010 hours (CEST) on the Bid date

Delivery and payment date Tuesday 2 June 2020