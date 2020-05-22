New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478488/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over 710.7 Thousand Metric Tons by the year 2025, Rechargeable Batteries will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 15.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 21.7 Thousand Metric Tons to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 16.5 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Rechargeable Batteries will reach a market size of 30.1 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 25% over the next couple of years and add approximately 167.2 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





LITHIUM MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares Lithium Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2

& 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Lithium Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Lithium Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Lithium Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Rechargeable Batteries (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 5: Rechargeable Batteries (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 6: Rechargeable Batteries (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Glass & Ceramic (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 8: Glass & Ceramic (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 9: Glass & Ceramic (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Greases (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 11: Greases (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 12: Greases (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Metallurgical Powders (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 14: Metallurgical Powders (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 15: Metallurgical Powders (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Lithium Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Lithium Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Lithium Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 21: Lithium Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Lithium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Lithium Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 24: Canadian Lithium Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lithium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 26: Japanese Lithium Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 27: Lithium Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 28: Chinese Demand for Lithium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 29: Lithium Market Review in China in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 30: Chinese Lithium Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Lithium Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Lithium Market Demand Scenario in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Lithium Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 33: European Lithium Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: European Lithium Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 35: Lithium Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 36: European Lithium Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 37: Lithium Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 38: French Lithium Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 39: French Lithium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 40: Lithium Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: German Lithium Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 42: Lithium Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 43: Italian Demand for Lithium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Lithium Market Review in Italy in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 45: Italian Lithium Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lithium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: United Kingdom Lithium Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 48: Lithium Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 49: Spanish Lithium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Lithium Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 51: Spanish Lithium Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 52: Russian Lithium Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Lithium Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 54: Lithium Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Lithium Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 56: Lithium Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: Rest of Europe Lithium Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Asia-Pacific Lithium Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Lithium Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Lithium Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: Lithium Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Lithium Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Lithium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 64: Lithium Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: Australian Lithium Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 66: Lithium Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 67: Indian Lithium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 68: Lithium Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 69: Indian Lithium Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 70: Lithium Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: South Korean Lithium Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 72: Lithium Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lithium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Lithium Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 75: Lithium Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 76: Latin American Lithium Market Trends by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2020-2027 Table 77: Lithium Market in Latin America in Metric Tons by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 78: Latin American Lithium Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Latin American Demand for Lithium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Lithium Market Review in Latin America in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 81: Latin American Lithium Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 82: Argentinean Lithium Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 83: Lithium Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: Argentinean Lithium Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 85: Lithium Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 86: Brazilian Lithium Historic Market Review in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 87: Brazilian Lithium Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 88: Lithium Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 89: Mexican Lithium Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 90: Lithium Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Rest of Latin America Lithium Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Lithium Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 93: Lithium Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 94: The Middle East Lithium Market Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 95: Lithium Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in Metric Tons: 2012-2019 Table 96: The Middle East Lithium Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 97: The Middle East Lithium Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Lithium Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in Metric Tons by End-Use for 2012-2019 Table 99: The Middle East Lithium Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Lithium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Iranian Lithium Market in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 102: Lithium Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 103: Israeli Lithium Addressable Market Opportunity in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020-2027 Table 104: Lithium Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Israeli Lithium Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Lithium in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 107: Lithium Market Review in Saudi Arabia in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 108: Saudi Arabian Lithium Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 109: Lithium Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: United Arab Emirates Lithium Historic Market Analysis in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 111: Lithium Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 112: Lithium Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Rest of Middle East Lithium Market in Retrospect in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2012-2019 Table 114: Lithium Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 115: African Lithium Latent Demand Forecasts in Metric Tons by End-Use: 2020 to 2027 Table 116: Lithium Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in Metric Tons for 2012-2019 Table 117: Lithium Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled:



