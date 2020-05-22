AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Wuhan General Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: WUHN), please note that additional content and quotations have become available. The corrected release follows:

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (SCV) and Wuhan General Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: WUHN ) (the "Company" and "Wuhan"), announced today that a new audio interview with the Company is now available.



The interview featuring an overview of WUHN’s current news and moves can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/tag/wuhn/ .

Jeff Robinson, CEO of Wuhan, called in to SmallCapVoice.com to go over the business model and markets that his Company operates in. Wuhan is currently positioning itself to become a major player in the estimated 146.4 billion dollars medical cannabidiol (CBD) space, as well as the promising psilocybin medical health sector.

The Company’s subsidiary MJ MedTech is a cosmetics and food for special medical purposes (FSMP) company with leading alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research, formulation and delivery system divisions. Cannabinoids and mushroom-based formulations are under the Dr. AnnaRx™ and Medspresso™ brands.

The Company’s cannabinoids research and development division is focused on new treatments to help patients who suffer from chronic and inflammatory diseases: inflammatory bowel syndrome, arthritis, chronic respiratory diseases, migraine, sleeping disorders, cancer and diabetes.

In addition, its division M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients diagnosed with mental health disorders, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, major depressive disorder, drug and alcohol addiction, and cardiovascular diseases.

As well, Wuhan has been researching multiple medicinal mushroom types in order to formulate its upcoming range of mushroom-infused cosmetics, coffee, and teas for commercialization in late 2020 within its Dr. AnnaRx™ and Medspresso™ brands.



In the interview Robinson stated, “We are one of only a handful of companies in the world working with psilocybin and conducting clinical trials. On the CBD side, once the lockdown ends in South Africa, our products will be on store shelves. That would be the products in the Dr. AnnaRx™ and Medspresso™ brands. These are really exciting times for our company. We are thankful for the opportunity to share our story with our shareholders and the SmallCapVoice.com listening audience.

“The company name change, updated financials and fully reporting status, key employee new hires, strategic new partnerships, research findings and new clinical initiatives - just a few items soon to be shared. We are extremely excited!”

About Wuhan General Group, Inc.

Wuhan General Group, Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a cosmetics and food for special medical purposes (FSMP) company with leading alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research, formulation and delivery system divisions. Cannabinoids and mushroom-based formulations are under the Dr. AnnaRx™ and Medspresso™ brands. In addition, its established division, M2Bio is researching and developing indications for psilocybin new therapies that will help patients diagnosed with mental health disorders, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, major depressive disorder, drug and alcohol addiction, cardiovascular diseases and PTSD. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best- practice science and medicine, clinical research and emerging technologies. Wuhan is listed and traded on the Over the Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol “WUHN”.

Wuhan General Group, Inc.

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink: WUHN )

Website: www.wuhn.org

