1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence (AI): Allowing Machines to Perform Human-like Tasks, Automate Processes, Improve Productivity and Enhance User Experience Recent Market Activity Digitization of Business, Industrial & Consumer Processes and Expanding Use Cases to Propel AI Revenues Worldwide Inherent Advantages of AI Technology to Accelerate Adoption in Varied Applications Data Deluge from Digital Devices: AI Emerges as a Solution to Manage, Analyze and Gain Insights from Data Constant Advancements in Computing Power: An Essential Factor for Commercialization of AI Applications AI-based Software Segment Captures Major Share of Global AI Market Developed Markets Dominate AI Market, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth Countries Adopt Strategic Plans to Promote AI Automotive and Healthcare: Promising End-Use Markets for Artificial Intelligence Deep Learning and Digital Assistant Technologies Present Significant Growth Potential Challenges Restraining AI Adoption Investors Flock to Fund AI Startups: An Indication to the High Potential of AI Technology Use of AI Algorithms among Unicorns across Industries AI Research Continues to Attract Investment Global Competitor Market Shares Artificial Intelligence (AI) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

AIBrain, Inc. (USA) Amazon Web Services (USA) Baidu, Inc. (China) Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA) CloudMinds (USA) eGain Corporation (USA) Facebook, Inc. (USA) General Electric Company (USA) Google, Inc. (USA) International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) (USA) Intel Corporation (USA) Micron Technology, Inc. (USA) Microsoft Corporation (USA) Next IT Corporation (USA) Nuance Communications, Inc. (USA) NVIDIA Corporation (USA) Omron Adept Technologies, Inc. (USA) Oracle Corporation (USA) Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA) Salesforce.com, inc. (USA) Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea) SAP SE (Germany) SAS Institute Inc. (USA) Siemens AG (Germany) Xilinx, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Significance of Internet of Things (IoT) for AI Convergence of AI and IoT: Creating Intelligent and Smart Things AI as a Service Market: Obviating the Need to Make Huge Initial Investments Increasing Adoption of AI Technology to Boost AI Chipsets Market Combination of Robotics and AI Set to Cause Significant Disruption in Various Industries AI Set to Transform Service Robotics Market Industrial Robots Evolve as Thinkers with Advancements in AI Catalysts for Innovations in Artificial Intelligence Market The Use of Unsupervised Learning Models Advent of Small Data Deep Reasoning Improved Hardware and Efficient Algorithms A Review of Major Technology Trends in the Artificial Intelligence Market Deep Learning to Understand Functioning of Neural Networks Deep Reinforcement Learning to Resolve Business Problems Augmented and Lean Data Learning to Mitigate Labeled Data Issue Generative Adversarial Network to Enable Learning and Lower Processing Load Hybrid Learning for Modeling Uncertainty Probabilistic Programming Languages for Model Development Automated Machine Learning (AutoML) for Model Creation Explainable AI to Understand Machine Learning Algorithms Digital Twins for Nonphysical Objects or Processes Notable Trends in the Artificial Intelligence Market Launch of Autonomous Vehicles Rising Significance of AI for Content Creation Increasing Integration of Robotics into Everyday Life Growing Significance of Capsule Networks Broader Adoption across Enterprises Facial Recognition Gains Traction Growing Power of Personal Assistants Popularity of Voice-based Assistants Trend towards Decentralized AI Logistics to Attain High Efficiency Rising Focus on Narrow AI Peer-to-Peer Networks for Higher Transparency Transition towards Automated Machine Learning Increasing Adoption of Cloud for Machine Learning Growing Significance of CNNs Embedded Deep Learning: Focus of Software Development Efforts AI Market to Shift towards Open Data Sources Machine Learning as a Service to Gain Prominence Rising Significance of Robotics Process Automation (RPA) Emergence of Intelligent AI-Integrated Apps in Enterprises AI Developments to Enable Emotional Understanding Interesting and Novel Uses of Artificial Intelligence in 2017 Smart Speakers iPhone X Leka Smart Toy Resistbot NASA Uses Machine Learning Big Data Trends to Shape Future of Artificial Intelligence Business Intelligence Real-Time Targeting Edge Computing Efficient Document Management Blockchain Technology Intelligent Networks Essential for Enabling Connectivity Impact of AI on the Job Market - Despite Concerns Many Positives Exist

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

