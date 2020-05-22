Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address: Tilžės str. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.
On 22 May 2020 Šiaulių Bankas AB transferred 779 726 own shares to the employees of the Bank and the Bank's subsidiaries as a deferred part of variable remuneration for 2016 and 2017.
After this transfer the Bank does not possess its own shares.
Additional information:
Pranas Gedgaudas
Deputy Director of Markets and Treasury Department
tel. +370 41 595 653, pranas.gedgaudas@sb.lt
