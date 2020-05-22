New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Adhesives and Sealants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478477/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$5.1 Billion by the year 2025, Acrylic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$245.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$218 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Acrylic will reach a market size of US$218.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478477/?utm_source=GNW



MEDICAL ADHESIVES AND SEALANTS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Adhesives & Sealants - Playing an Important Role in Healthcare Recent Market Activity Current and Future Analysis Global Competitor Market Shares Medical Adhesives and Sealants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3M Company (USA) Adhesives Research, Inc. (USA) Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (UK) B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) Baxter International, Inc. (USA) C. R. Bard, Inc. (USA) Cohera Medical, Inc. (USA) CryoLife, Inc. (USA) Dentsply Sirona Inc. (USA) Tricol Biomedical, Inc. (USA) Integra Life Sciences Corporation (USA) Johnson & Johnson (USA) Ethicon, Inc. (USA) Kerr Corporation (USA) Medtronic Plc (USA) Procter & Gamble Company (USA) Sealantis Ltd. (Israel) Vivostat A/S (Denmark)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Macro Drivers, Trends, & Issues Rise in Healthcare Spending to Result in Improved Opportunities Demographic Shifts & Societal Changes Drive Demand Greater Clinical Care Rise in Number of Surgeries Augurs Well for Surgical Adhesives & Sealants Growth Conventional Intracutaneous Sutures & Staples Lose Relevance Amid Surgical Procedure Innovation Growing Prominence of Adhesive Dentistry Drives Growth of Dental Adhesives & Sealants Shift to Value-Based Healthcare Spurs Opportunities for High Value Adhesives & Sealants for Medical Devices Focus on Infection Control Drives Interest in Sterilization Resistant Adhesives Bio-Adhesives Gain Notable Interest Research Focus Grows on Development of Next Generation Adhesives and Sealants Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Gain Significance in Medical Applications Wearables - An Exciting Opportunity Market Synthetic Adhesives & Sealants: The Largest Product Market An Emerging R&D Domain Huge Unmet Needs Open Opportunities for Biodegradable, Biocompatible & Elastic Sealants A Peek into Challenges Faced by Fibrin Sealants Cyanoacrylate Offers Significant Growth Potential Overview of 2-Octyl Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Elastic Surgical Adhesives for Lung & Cardiovascular Surgeries Medical Wearables Drive the Silicone Adhesives Market Dental Tissue Bonding Agents for Dental Reconstruction Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels Dental Sealants Evolve to Address the Need for Less Complex Solutions Regulatory Concerns for Medical Adhesives and Sealants

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Acrylic (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Acrylic (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Acrylic (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Cyanoacrylate (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Cyanoacrylate (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Cyanoacrylate (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Silicone (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Silicone (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Silicone (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Albumin (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Albumin (Product Segment) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Albumin (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Collagen (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Collagen (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 18: Collagen (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Fibrin (Product Segment) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 20: Fibrin (Product Segment) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Fibrin (Product Segment) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 22: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027 Table 23: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019 Table 24: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Dental (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Dental (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Dental (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Medical (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Medical (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Medical (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: United States Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 32: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 33: United States Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 34: United States Medical Adhesives and Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 36: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 37: Canadian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 38: Canadian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 39: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 40: Canadian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 42: Canadian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 43: Japanese Market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 44: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: Japanese Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical Adhesives and Sealants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 47: Japanese Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 48: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 49: Chinese Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 50: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 51: Chinese Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 52: Chinese Demand for Medical Adhesives and Sealants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 53: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 55: European Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 56: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 57: European Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 58: European Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 59: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: European Medical Adhesives and Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 62: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 64: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 65: French Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 66: French Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 67: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 68: French Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 69: French Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 70: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 71: German Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 72: German Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 73: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: German Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 75: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 76: Italian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 78: Italian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 79: Italian Demand for Medical Adhesives and Sealants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 80: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 81: Italian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 82: United Kingdom Market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 83: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 84: United Kingdom Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical Adhesives and Sealants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 86: United Kingdom Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 87: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 88: Spanish Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 89: Spanish Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 90: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 91: Spanish Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 93: Spanish Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 94: Russian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Russia by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 96: Russian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 97: Russian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 99: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 100: Rest of Europe Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 101: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 102: Rest of Europe Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 103: Rest of Europe Medical Adhesives and Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 104: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Europe Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 106: Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 107: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 109: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 110: Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 113: Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 115: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 116: Australian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 117: Australian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 118: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Australian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 120: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 121: Indian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2

to 2027 Table 122: Indian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 123: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 124: Indian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 126: Indian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 127: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 128: South Korean Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 129: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 130: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: South Korean Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 132: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 135: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical Adhesives and Sealants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 138: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 139: Latin American Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 140: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 141: Latin American Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 142: Latin American Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 143: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Medical Adhesives and Sealants Marketby Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 145: Latin American Demand for Medical Adhesives and Sealants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 146: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 148: Argentinean Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 149: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 150: Argentinean Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 151: Argentinean Medical Adhesives and Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 152: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Argentinean Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 154: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Brazil by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 155: Brazilian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 156: Brazilian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 157: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 158: Brazilian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 159: Brazilian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 160: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 161: Mexican Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 162: Mexican Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 163: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Mexican Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 165: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 166: Rest of Latin America Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 167: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 168: Rest of Latin America Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 169: Rest of Latin America Medical Adhesives and Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 171: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2

VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 172: The Middle East Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 173: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 174: The Middle East Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 175: The Middle East Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 176: The Middle East Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Marketby Product Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 177: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Salesby Product Segment for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 178: The Middle East Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 180: The Middle East Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 181: Iranian Market for Medical Adhesives and Sealants: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 182: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 183: Iranian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Medical Adhesives and Sealants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 185: Iranian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 186: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 187: Israeli Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 188: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 189: Israeli Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 190: Israeli Medical Adhesives and Sealants Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 191: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Israeli Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 193: Saudi Arabian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 194: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 195: Saudi Arabian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Medical Adhesives and Sealants in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 197: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 198: Saudi Arabian Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 199: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 200: United Arab Emirates Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 201: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Segment: 2

VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 202: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: United Arab Emirates Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 204: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 205: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: Rest of Middle East Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 207: Rest of Middle East Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 208: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Rest of Middle East Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 210: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 211: African Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 212: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market in Africa by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 213: African Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 214: African Medical Adhesives and Sealants Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 215: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 216: Medical Adhesives and Sealants Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 64

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478477/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001