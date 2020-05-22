New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Implants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442612/?utm_source=GNW

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Artificial Implants on High Growth Trajectory Recent Market Activity Current & Future Analysis Spinal Implant Market Spine Implants & Biologics Market - An Overview Cost of Implants - Determining Factors Cardiac Pacemakers Market - An Overview Demand Determinants Developed Markets Stabilize Emerging Markets to the Fore Aging Population - A Perennial Driver of Growth Growing Life Expectancy Global Obesity Epidemic: Important Opportunity Indicator Hip and Knee Implants Market Global Competitor Market Shares Artificial Implants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Advanced Materials & Technologies Foster Orthopedic Implants Growth Revision Procedures Buoy Growth in Orthopedic Implants Market Reduced Post-Surgical Complications Drive Hip and Knee Replacements Demand for Premium Implants Continues Gender-Specific Orthopedic Devices Gain Momentum Concerns Regarding Metal-on-Metal Hip Implants Future of Reconstructive Sector Competition in the Orthopedic Implants Market - Largely Stagnant Growing Presence of Mid-Tier Firms & Start-Ups in Spinal Segment Competition Intensifies in the Global Spinal Implant Market Increasing Incidence of Knee/Hip Replacement Surgeries in Developed Nations Technological Advancements Encourage Young Patients to Opt for Surgeries Cementless Procedures Gain Ground Fully Integrated Prosthetic Limbs & Bionic Implants: Future Trend Key Technology Advancements in Spinal Implants Future Materials for Spinal Implants Innovations in Bio-Friendly Orthopedic Implants Biologically-Compatible Implants to Treat Fractured Bones Biomedical Textiles for Orthopedic Implants Biodegradable Magnesium - Future Material for Orthopedic Implants 'Smart' Orthopedic Implants Rising Popularity of Aesthetic & Cosmetic Dentistry to Spur Opportunities for Implants Implant Benefits Lead to Increased Consumer Acceptance Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities Dental Implant - A Small Segment in the Tooth Replacement Market Regional Prospects for Dental Implants in a Nutshell Europe Ahead in Dental Implants Emerging Markets to Drive Dental Implants Market Implants to be a Preferred Choice in Tooth Replacement in Future Lower Penetration and Economic Recovery to Drive Future Growth Developed Countries Still Far Off from Market Maturity Penetration Rates Determine Future Growth Prospects Lack of Insurance Coverage - A Growth Deterrent Battle Intensifies between Premium, Value and Discount Implant Brands Technological Advancements Drive Growth of Dental Implants Market Digitalization Trend & CAD/CAM Technology Innovation to Strengthen Market Share of Leading Players Innovation to Further Strengthen the Market Shares of Leading Players Replacements to Drive the Growth of ICDs Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs) ICDs in Pediatric Care Show Promise New Generation ICDs Feature Superior Benefits ICD Lead Failure Demands Immediate Attention Regulatory Developments Ensure Greater Device Reliability Market Shapes Up After the Recall Shock Pacemakers Ensure Effective Management of Non-Systolic Heart Failures Decline in Average Selling Price Threat form CRT-D Devices Breathing Disorders in Patients Implanted with Pacemakers: A Cause for Concern Innovations Spark Growth Technologically Advanced Compact Models Hold Growth Potential Remote Monitoring Capabilities Expand Cardiac Pacemaker Applications Advent of Digital Pacemakers Submicrometer CMOS Technologies to Improve Performance of Cardiac Pacemakers Transcatheter Heart Valves Market Poised for Growth Tissue Valves Prevail Over Mechanical Valves Under-Treated Population Spike Potential Destination Therapy - A Potential Opportunity in Ventricular Assist Devices Demographic Factors Drive Demand for Cardiological Devices Alarming Cardiovascular Disease Statistics Spell Opportunity for Cardiac Implants Cochlear Implants Gain Visibility Adoption Still Low for Cochlear Implants Overcoming Social Stigma - Critical to Boost Penetration for Cochlear Implants Researchers Investigate Potential Cochlear Implant Devoid of External Hardware Encouraging Efforts to Achieve Natural Hearing Using Implants Major Advancements in Cochlear Implant Services and Technology Innovative Speech Recognition Materials Enhanced Surgical Techniques Automatic Scene Classification Implants for Single-Sided Deafness Bilateral Cochlear Implantation Dual Microphone Directional Technology Wireless Technology & Signal Processing Algorithms Early Intervention for Congenital Hearing Loss Electroacoustic Stimulation

