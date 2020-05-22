Railway Aims to Encourage Efficiency Within Supply Chains



MONTREAL, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that, in collaboration with the Halifax Port Authority, stakeholders, ocean carriers, and customers, it will now offer integrated solutions through its Moncton yard aimed at reducing short-haul trucking in Halifax.

“This intermodal service will play a key role in overall integrated solutions that drive value and support growth in the Atlantic region,” said JJ Ruest, president and chief executive officer at CN. “We are pleased to be moving forward with this initiative that will benefit all of our partners and customers.”

“The CN Intermodal Ramp in Moncton continues to have a positive impact on truck traffic as containers are loaded and unloaded onto rail at that point as opposed to being trucked to and from Halifax,” explained Captain Allan Gray, president and Chief executive officer, Halifax Port Authority. “Expanding the existing CN Intermodal Ramp in Moncton is showing positive results during this initial development phase, and we will continue working with CN, terminal operators and ocean carriers to find new ways of developing a more sustainable supply chain.”

CN is a true backbone of the economy, transporting more than C$250 billion worth of goods annually for a wide range of business sectors, ranging from resource products to manufactured products to consumer goods, across a rail network of approximately 20,000 route miles spanning Canada and mid-America. CN – Canadian National Railway Company, along with its operating railway subsidiaries – serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss., with connections to all points in North America. For more information about CN, visit the Company’s website at www.cn.ca.

