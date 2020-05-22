|VINCIT PLC
|ANNOUNCEMENT
|22.5.2020
|VINCIT PLC SHARE REPURCHASE 22.5.2020
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|22.5.2020
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|VINCIT
|Amount
|2,200
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|4.6022
|EUR
|Total cost
|10,124.84
|EUR
|Vincit Plc now holds a total of 2 200 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 22.5.2020
|On behalf of Vincit Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For more information, please contact:
|Vincit Plc, CEO Mikko Kuitunen
|tel. +358 40 589 8316
|www.vincit.com
Attachment
Vincit Oyj
Tampere, FINLAND
Vincit Oyj LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: