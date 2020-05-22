VINCIT PLCANNOUNCEMENT22.5.2020
   
   
VINCIT PLC SHARE REPURCHASE 22.5.2020 
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date22.5.2020 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareVINCIT 
Amount2,200Shares
Average price/ share4.6022EUR
Total cost10,124.84EUR
   
   
Vincit Plc now holds a total of 2 200 shares 
including the shares repurchased on 22.5.2020 
   
   
On behalf of Vincit Plc  
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   
For more information, please contact: 
Vincit Plc, CEO Mikko Kuitunen  
tel. +358 40 589 8316  
   
   
www.vincit.com  







Attachment