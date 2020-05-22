New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breast Pumps Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442583/?utm_source=GNW

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 7.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$21.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Battery Powered will reach a market size of US$58.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$79.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Breastfeeding: A Prelude Recent Market Activity Breast Pumps: Aiding the Unequalled, Basic, Ideal, Life-Giving Function of Mothers List of Available Breast Pumps with Insurance Coverage List of Select Breast Pumps by Select Players Governmental Support and Favorable Policies Drive Steady Market Adoption Competition Leading Breast Pump Companies/Brands: Brief Company Description and Key Products Offered Important Factors to Consider while Choosing an Ideal Breast Pump Provision of Information Will Be Key for Gaining Consumer Acceptance Start-Ups Take Up Innovative Initiatives to Re-Design Breast Pumps Innovative Breast Pump Models of Leading as well as Startup Companies Breast Pump Rentals Gain Momentum Noteworthy Breast Pump Models Worldwide Medela Pump in Style Advanced: Ideal Breast Pump Options for Working Mothers BelleMa Melon Breast Pump: Ideal Breast Pump for Sporadic Use Medela Swing Philips AVENT Double Electric Comfort Breast Pump Spectra Baby Double/Single Breast Pump Lansinoh Smartpump Double Electric Breast Pump The First Years Double Breast Pump Global Competitor Market Shares Traditional Revenue Contributors Lose Growth Momentum to Asian Super Powers Breast Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ameda Breastfeeding Solutions (USA) Bailey Medical Engineering (USA) Handi-Craft Company (USA) Hygeia Medical Group (USA) Linco Baby Merchandise Work’s Co. (Taiwan) NUK® USA LLC (USA) Medela LLC (Switzerland & USA) Philips Avent (UK) Pigeon Corp. (Japan) Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. (USA) TOMY Company Ltd. (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Pivotal Role of Breast Milk in Building Infant Immunity and Health Issues Related to Infant Formulas: The Fundamental Growth Driver Breast Pumps: Indispensable Tool for Preterm Born Babies Uniqueness of Mother's Milk due to Exclusivity of Components Present Breast Milk: The 'Gold' Standard for Nutrition of Infants Breast Milk: Advantages and Disadvantages Can Formula Milk Replace Breast Milk? A Billion Dollar Question Toxic Ingredients and other Contaminants in Infant Formulas Known Contaminants Found in Infant Formula Health Problems Due to Bottle Feeding Irrespective of Formula Used Despite Decline in Global Birth Rates, Breast Pump Innovations & Advancements Drive Healthy Market Growth Breast Pump Innovations and Advancements Willow, A Smart Breast Pump that can be Worn Discreetly Babyation - An Innovative Breast Pump A Smart, Electric Breast Pump Developed by Lansinoh Horigen 3D Breast Pumps Evenflo Feeding Deluxe Advanced Double Electric Breast Pump Ameda Purely Yours MIT Researchers Organize Hackathon for Better Breast Pump Designs Nipple Mimicking Breastfeeding: An Important Innovation by Medela Haakaa Silicone Breast Pump Rising Working Women Population Benefit Market Expansion Growing Awareness about Benefits of Breastfeeding Bodes Well for the Market Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthens Market Prospects Ballooning Global Population Shrinking Family Size Leads to Higher Discretionary Spending India & China: Important Potential Future Markets BPA-Free Breast Pumps Becomes Norm of the Day Threat of Substitutes: A Key Cause of Concern Unethical Marketing Promotions: A Major Threat for Breast Pumps Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Breast Pumps Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Breast Pumps Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Breast Pumps Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: Battery Powered (Product Segment) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: Battery Powered (Product Segment) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: Battery Powered (Product Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Electric Powered (Product Segment) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Manual (Product Segment) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Manual (Product Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Manual (Product Segment) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Breast Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 13: United States Breast Pumps Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 14: Breast Pumps Market in the United States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019 Table 15: United States Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 16: Canadian Breast Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 17: Canadian Breast Pumps Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 18: Breast Pumps Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027 JAPAN Table 19: Japanese Market for Breast Pumps: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 20: Breast Pumps Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 21: Japanese Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 22: Chinese Breast Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 23: Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 24: Chinese Breast Pumps Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Breast Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: European Breast Pumps Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Breast Pumps Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 27: European Breast Pumps Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: European Breast Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 29: Breast Pumps Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 30: European Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 31: Breast Pumps Market in France by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 32: French Breast Pumps Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 33: French Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 GERMANY Table 34: Breast Pumps Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 35: German Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 36: German Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 37: Italian Breast Pumps Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 38: Breast Pumps Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 39: Italian Breast Pumps Market by Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 40: United Kingdom Market for Breast Pumps: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027 Table 41: Breast Pumps Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2012-2019 Table 42: United Kingdom Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 43: Rest of Europe Breast Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020-2027 Table 44: Breast Pumps Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 45: Rest of Europe Breast Pumps Market Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 46: Breast Pumps Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Asia-Pacific Breast Pumps Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019 Table 48: Asia-Pacific Breast Pumps Market Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF WORLD Table 49: Rest of World Breast Pumps Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Rest of World Breast Pumps Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019 Table 51: Breast Pumps Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled:



