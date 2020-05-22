New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Video Encoders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442569/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$999.4 Million by the year 2025, Cable TV will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Cable TV will reach a market size of US$50.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$175.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





VIDEO ENCODERS

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Changing Consumer Preferences Transform Video Entertainment Industry Recent Market Activity Rising Demand for Anytime, Anywhere Video Entertainment Fuels Investments into Video Encoders Developing Economies Present Growth Opportunities Hardware Encoders Vs Software Encoders Pay TV Services to Spur Demand for Video Encoders DTT and Broadcast Video Encoders Market: Steady Growth on the Horizon Cable TV Encoders: Digitization Trend Bodes Well for Market Growth Expanding DTH Subscriber Base to Bolster Demand for DTH Encoders IPTV Encoders Market: Fastest Growing Category Challenges Confronting Video Encoding Market Competitive Landscape Global Competitor Market Shares Video Encoders Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digitization Continues to Boost Demand for Video Encoders Government Regulations on Digitization Bode Well for Video Encoders Market Video Compression Industry: Increased Need for Investments to Meet the Growing Consumer Demands Evolving Encoding Standards to Drive Momentum HEVC - The Latest Standard Video Encoding Standard HEVC Set for Explosive Growth Riding on the Surging Interest in 4K Content Rising Prominence of VR & 360 Video Content - HEVC Codec to Find Favor Bandwidth Requirements Critical for Video Encoding Telcos Entry into IPTV Boosts Demand for Bit Efficient-Video Encoders IPTV Services to Race Ahead Over Paid Broadcasting Service Market Rise in Internet Video Traffic - A Fertile Ground for Video Encoding Market Soaring Mobile Video Streaming Translates into High-Potential Opportunities Rising Smartphones Sales Fuel Mobile Video Consumption Multiscreen and OTT Platforms - Unlocking New Opportunities TV Everywhere - A Growing Market Predictive Encoding for Optimum Playback Experience Content-Adaptive Optimization: Creating the Perfect Encoding Process Global STB Market: Down but Not Out Shift towards Cloud-based Video Encoding Continues to Gain Momentum Growing Virtualization in Video Encoders Market In-House Video Encoding: Enabling Greater Control over Video Workflow CDN Offering Effective Delivery and Streaming Solutions Growing Use of Intel Xeon Processor-powered Products in Encoders

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

