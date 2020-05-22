New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biochips Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478467/?utm_source=GNW

BIOCHIPS MCP-1

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MAY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Biochips - A Primer Recent Market Activity Expanding Application Areas Outlook DNA Biochips Lead the Application Front Protein Biochips - Set for Robust Expansion Lab-on-a-Chip: Fusion of Nanotechnology & Genetic Engineering Key Applications of Lab-on-a-Chip Technology Molecular Biology and Lab-On-A-Chip Proteomics and Lab-On-A-Chip Cell Biology and Lab-On-A-Chip Chemistry and Lab-On-A-Chip Global Competitor Market Shares Biochips Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA) Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (USA) Cepheid Inc. (USA) Fluidigm Corporation (USA) GE Healthcare (USA) Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Illumina, Inc. (USA) Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd. (India) PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA) Takara Bio Inc. (Japan) Takara Bio USA, Inc. (USA) Takara Bio USA, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Biochips Aid in Alleviating Issues Associated with Immunological Studies Challenges for Widespread Adoption Biochips with CMOS Technology for Aiding Cheaper Cancer and Other Diagnoses Development of Protein Microarrays for the Field of Diagnostics - Key Challenges Reproducibility - the Key Issue Ease of Use Cost Implantable Biochip: The Next Thing in the Wearables Market Going Mainstream Drug Discovery Applications to Drive Market Proteomics and Genomics Drive Demand for Biochips Growing Preference for DNA/Protein Biochips in Personalized Medicine Application of Biochips in Drug Discovery - A Strong Growth Driver Cancer: An Important Driver for the Biochips Market Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases Boost Diagnostic Microarray Market Diabetes - A Statistical Overview Government Efforts to Promote Biochip Technology Integrating Tools with Diagnostic Capabilities with Smartphones - A Futuristic Trend Microfluidic and Lab-on-a-chip Devices for Pharmacogenomics Lab-on-a-Chip System for Better Pulmonary Disease Outcome Industry Challenges Standardization: A Key Challenge High Costs Restrain Growth Precise Protein Detection: A Challenge Biochip Industry Thrives on Innovation Multi-Dimensional Printing Technology Enables Development of New Biochip Printing Technique MIT Develops Neuromorphic Chip Capable of Mimicking Human Brain Novel Biochip Invented for Use in Discovery of Drugs for Neuronal Condition Treatments Other Developments in the Recent Past Biochip Innovations in Drug Discovery Applications HuRELflow MetaChip and Subsequent Versions Lab-on-a-Chip Devices in Smart Delivery of Drugs Biochips from AYOXXA: A Giant Leap in Protein Multiplexing Key Developments in the Past

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Biochips Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 2: Biochips Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 3: Biochips Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 4: DNA Chip (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 5: DNA Chip (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 6: DNA Chip (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 7: Protein Chip (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 8: Protein Chip (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 9: Protein Chip (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 10: Lab-on-a-Chip (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027 Table 11: Lab-on-a-Chip (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 12: Lab-on-a-Chip (Product Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 13: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2027 Table 14: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019 Table 15: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 16: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 17: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 18: Drug Discovery & Development (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 19: Disease Diagnostics (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2

through 2027 Table 20: Disease Diagnostics (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019 Table 21: Disease Diagnostics (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 22: Genomics (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 23: Genomics (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 24: Genomics (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 25: Proteomics (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 26: Proteomics (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 27: Proteomics (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 28: Agriculture (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 29: Agriculture (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 30: Agriculture (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 31: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 32: Other Applications (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019 Table 33: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Biochips Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 34: United States Biochips Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 35: Biochips Market in the United States by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 36: United States Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 37: United States Biochips Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 38: Biochips Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 39: Biochips Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CANADA Table 40: Canadian Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 41: Canadian Biochips Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 42: Biochips Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 43: Canadian Biochips Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 44: Biochips Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 45: Canadian Biochips Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 JAPAN Table 46: Japanese Market for Biochips: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 47: Biochips Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 48: Japanese Biochips Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biochips in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 50: Japanese Biochips Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 51: Biochips Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 CHINA Table 52: Chinese Biochips Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 53: Biochips Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 54: Chinese Biochips Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 55: Chinese Demand for Biochips in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 56: Biochips Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 57: Chinese Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Biochips Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 58: European Biochips Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 59: Biochips Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 60: European Biochips Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 61: European Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 62: Biochips Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 63: European Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 64: European Biochips Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 65: Biochips Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 66: European Biochips Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 FRANCE Table 67: Biochips Market in France by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 68: French Biochips Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 69: French Biochips Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 70: Biochips Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 71: French Biochips Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 72: French Biochips Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 GERMANY Table 73: Biochips Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 74: German Biochips Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 75: German Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 76: Biochips Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 77: German Biochips Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 78: Biochips Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ITALY Table 79: Italian Biochips Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 80: Biochips Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 81: Italian Biochips Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 82: Italian Demand for Biochips in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 83: Biochips Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 84: Italian Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED KINGDOM Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Biochips: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 86: Biochips Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 87: United Kingdom Biochips Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biochips in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 89: United Kingdom Biochips Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 90: Biochips Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SPAIN Table 91: Spanish Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 92: Spanish Biochips Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 93: Biochips Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 94: Spanish Biochips Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 95: Biochips Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 96: Spanish Biochips Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 RUSSIA Table 97: Russian Biochips Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 98: Biochips Market in Russia by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 99: Russian Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 100: Russian Biochips Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 101: Biochips Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 102: Biochips Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF EUROPE Table 103: Rest of Europe Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 104: Biochips Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 105: Rest of Europe Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 106: Rest of Europe Biochips Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 107: Biochips Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 108: Rest of Europe Biochips Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 109: Asia-Pacific Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 110: Biochips Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019 Table 111: Asia-Pacific Biochips Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 112: Biochips Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 113: Asia-Pacific Biochips Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 114: Asia-Pacific Biochips Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 115: Biochips Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 116: Asia-Pacific Biochips Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 117: Asia-Pacific Biochips Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 AUSTRALIA Table 118: Biochips Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 119: Australian Biochips Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 120: Australian Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 121: Biochips Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 122: Australian Biochips Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 123: Biochips Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 INDIA Table 124: Indian Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 125: Indian Biochips Historic Market Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 126: Biochips Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 127: Indian Biochips Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 128: Biochips Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 129: Indian Biochips Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SOUTH KOREA Table 130: Biochips Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 131: South Korean Biochips Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 132: Biochips Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 133: Biochips Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 134: South Korean Biochips Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 135: Biochips Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Biochips: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 137: Biochips Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biochips Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biochips in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Biochips Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 141: Biochips Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 LATIN AMERICA Table 142: Latin American Biochips Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027 Table 143: Biochips Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2012-2019 Table 144: Latin American Biochips Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 145: Latin American Biochips Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 146: Biochips Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 147: Latin American Biochips Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 148: Latin American Demand for Biochips in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 149: Biochips Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 150: Latin American Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ARGENTINA Table 151: Argentinean Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 152: Biochips Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 153: Argentinean Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 154: Argentinean Biochips Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 155: Biochips Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 156: Argentinean Biochips Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 BRAZIL Table 157: Biochips Market in Brazil by Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027 Table 158: Brazilian Biochips Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 159: Brazilian Biochips Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 160: Biochips Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 161: Brazilian Biochips Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 162: Brazilian Biochips Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027 MEXICO Table 163: Biochips Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 164: Mexican Biochips Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 165: Mexican Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 166: Biochips Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 167: Mexican Biochips Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 168: Biochips Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 169: Rest of Latin America Biochips Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 170: Biochips Market in Rest of Latin America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 171: Rest of Latin America Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 172: Rest of Latin America Biochips Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 173: Biochips Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 174: Biochips Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 MIDDLE EAST Table 175: The Middle East Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027 Table 176: Biochips Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 177: The Middle East Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 178: The Middle East Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 179: The Middle East Biochips Historic Market by Product Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019 Table 180: Biochips Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012,2020, and 2027 Table 181: The Middle East Biochips Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 182: Biochips Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2012-2019 Table 183: The Middle East Biochips Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 IRAN Table 184: Iranian Market for Biochips: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 185: Biochips Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019 Table 186: Iranian Biochips Market Share Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Biochips in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 188: Iranian Biochips Market in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 189: Biochips Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 ISRAEL Table 190: Israeli Biochips Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020-2027 Table 191: Biochips Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019 Table 192: Israeli Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 193: Israeli Biochips Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027 Table 194: Biochips Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2012-2019 Table 195: Israeli Biochips Market Share Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 SAUDI ARABIA Table 196: Saudi Arabian Biochips Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 197: Biochips Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 198: Saudi Arabian Biochips Market by Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027 Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Biochips in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 200: Biochips Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 201: Saudi Arabian Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 202: Biochips Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 203: United Arab Emirates Biochips Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 204: Biochips Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 205: Biochips Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 206: United Arab Emirates Biochips Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 207: Biochips Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 208: Biochips Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027 Table 209: Rest of Middle East Biochips Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2012-2019 Table 210: Rest of Middle East Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 211: Biochips Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027 Table 212: Rest of Middle East Biochips Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019 Table 213: Biochips Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 AFRICA Table 214: African Biochips Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027 Table 215: Biochips Market in Africa by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 216: African Biochips Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027 Table 217: African Biochips Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027 Table 218: Biochips Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019 Table 219: Biochips Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 73

