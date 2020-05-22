New York, May 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442559/?utm_source=GNW

Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$27.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hybrid Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Systems will reach a market size of US$69.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$220.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Recent Market Activity Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment - A Prelude US - The Dominant Market Developing Nations Offer Lucrative Opportunities PET Scanners to Outshine SPECT Systems Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Growth Rising Incidence of Cancer - A Major Growth Driver Ageing Population - A Vital Demography Competitive Landscape Competitive Overview in Nuclear Medicine Market A Competitive Analysis of Major Players in the Nuclear Medicine Market Global Competitor Market Shares Nuclear Medicine Imaging Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Digirad Corp. (US) GE Healthcare Plc (UK) Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary) Mediso Medical Imaging Systems (Hungary) Positron Corporation (US) Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Innovations Promise Bright Prospects Technological Advancements to Drive Growth Select Technological Advances Full-Body PET Scanner on the Horizon Wearable PET Scanner for Neurological Imaging CZT Detectors Help GE's New Scanner to Provide Better Images at Low Radiation Limited Potential Exists for Further Improvements in System Physics Software Developments Improve Nuclear Medicine Imaging Software Makes an Impact in SPECT Image Acquisition Times Hybrid Imaging to Herald a New Era of Diagnosis Duration of Hybrid Imaging Procedure Bodes Well for Market Personalized Medicine Slowly Gaining Ground; To Drive Nuclear Medicine Battling Alzheimer's Disease - A Powerful Market Force for Nuclear Medicine Hypoxia Imaging - The Future of Cancer Therapy PET or SPECT for Cardiac Imaging - The Debate Continues Innovative Radiotracers - Key to PET & SPECT Success SPECT Innovations to Improve Efficiency Cardiocentric SPECT Cardio-Focused Collimation Novel Biomarkers to Extend PET in Oncology Cardiac Amyloidosis Visualization - A Potential Application for PET Application of PET in Drug Development to Expand Opportunities PET/MRI Makes Inroads Major Players Come Up with New Hybrid PET/MRI Systems Broad Clinical Applications to Drive Demand for Hybrid PET/MR Systems Digital Silicon Photomultiplier Array for PET/MRI Systems PET-MRI Emerging as a Promising Standard for Imaging Soft Tissue Contrast Innovative Radiopharmaceuticals to Boost Cardiac Applications Factors Restricting Market Growth High Costs - A Major Threat for Market Growth Supply Shortages: A Niggling Cause of Concern Canadian Scientists Discover Means to Address Supply Shortages Price Sensitivity & Competition from Alternatives Limit Market Potential Unfounded Fears of Radiation Exposure Hinder Growth Bottlenecks in Developing Markets

